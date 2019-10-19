Facebook says it will deliver News Corp stories
Facebook on Friday confirmed that some stories from News Corp, publisher of The Wall Street Journal, will be among the headlines delivered in a news tab the leading social network plans to launch in coming weeks.
Edited by seasoned journalists, the tab will be separate from the feed that displays updates from people’s friends, according to the California-based tech giant.
The new feature marks a departure from Facebook’s longstanding practice of letting algorithms dictate users’ experiences.
“I’m excited we’ll have the opportunity to include award-winning journalism from The Wall Street Journal — and other US News Corp properties — in our news tab,” the firm’s co-founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.
No details were provided about the agreement, but last month Facebook said it plans to pay only a portion of the publishers whose stories appear in the tab.
Facebook and Google currently dominate the market for online advertising, making it harder for traditional news organizations to gain traction in digital.
Zuckerberg and his social network have also come under intense pressure in recent years over the spread of so-called “fake news” and data privacy issues.
News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson said Facebook “deserves credit for recognizing the principle of journalistic provenance.”
“Mark Zuckerberg seems personally and professionally committed to ensuring that high quality journalism has a viable, valued future,” he added.
The Wall Street Journal has reported that Facebook plans to pay about a quarter of the estimated 200 news organizations whose articles will be featured.
A human team will select relevant, reliable breaking and top news stories for the tab and the number of publishers involved will grow over time, Facebook has said.
Aside from human-curated top news, sections of the tab will rely on algorithms to figure out a user’s interests based on “signals” — such as pages followed, interactions with online news or subscriptions to publications.
Breaking Banner
Bill Barr’s prosecutor pursues expansion of probe to discredit Russia investigation: report
On Saturday, NBC News reported that John Durham, the U.S. attorney tasked by Attorney General William Barr to investigate right-wing allegations of misconduct in the Russia investigation, plans to interview a number of prominent members of the intelligence community. On his list is former CIA director John Brennan, a common bogeyman of President Donald Trump and his allies due to his on-air criticism of the president.
Durham's investigation has been touted by the right for months as Trump's chance to root out supposed evil actors in the "Deep State" responsible for opening the investigation into Trump's ties to Russia in the first place.
Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal mostly ‘cut and pasted’ from May’s
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a knife-edge vote on his last-minute Brexit deal in the House of Commons on Saturday. But except for replacing the contentious “backstop” with new arrangements to ensure an open border in Ireland, the agreement Johnson struck with the EU is similar to that of his predecessor – which was rejected by parliament three times.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a knife-edge vote on his last-minute Brexit deal in the House of Commons on Saturday. But except for replacing the contentious “backstop” with new arrangements to ensure an open border in Ireland, the agreement Johnson struck with the EU is similar to that of his predecessor – which was rejected by parliament three times.
CNN
Watch Jill Stein go off the rails when CNN host asks her about Moscow dinner with Putin
On Saturday, center-right CNN host Michael Smerconish invited 2016 Green Party candidate Jill Stein on air to discuss Hillary Clinton's characterization of her as a Russian asset. But under the slightest pushback, Stein derailed the conversation with a stream of false equivalence and dodges.
"Do you think that she's trying to draw a nefarious inference from that photograph we've an seen so many times of the dinner that you attended at which President Putin was present?" asked Smerconish. "I think that Gen. Flynn was somebody else at the table. Is that what's driving her, as far as you know?"