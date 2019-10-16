Family of slain UK teen says Trump tried to ‘railroad’ them into meeting his alleged killer

America has been dealing with a mild international incident after Anne Sacoolas, an American diplomatic wife in the United Kingdom, killed 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn while driving on the wrong side of a British road. Sacoolas, who has diplomatic immunity and was recalled to the United States after the incident, has faced calls from the Dunn family to return to Britain and face charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

But on Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump apparently thought it would be a good idea to bring the Dunns to the White House while they were campaigning for justice for their son, and introduce them to Sacoolas so they could talk the whole thing over.

Unsurprisingly, when they learned the president intended to introduce them to their son’s killer, the Dunns backed out, claiming that the White House had “ambushed” them.

“We didn’t want to be railroaded … into a meeting,” they replied.

Trump has previously defended Sacoolas, claiming that “it happens” and it’s common for Americans to drive on the wrong side of British roads.