Fears for French winemakers after US tariff hike
French wine is among a number of European products targeted set to be hit by a hike in US tariffs in a dispute between Washington and the EU over subsidies for aircraft maker Airbus, a move that could make life difficult for both French winemakers and US consumers.
Along with other European products including Italian cheese and Scotch whiskey, French wine sold in the States will be subjected to a 25 percent tariff, a major blow to an industry for which the US is the biggest export market.
“It means an immediate hike in price for the consumer and therefore a probable fall in sales, which will be significant,” said Antoine Leccia, head of the French Wine Exporters’ Federation (FEVS).
“We’re talking about a third of increase in price for the consumer. So that means, depending on the range of products, a fall in sales of up to 50 percent of our current exports.”
French wine, not including Champagne, accounted for around 1 billion euros in turnover in 2018, according FEVS’ figures, or around 20 percent of exports.
The EU has vowed to respond with tariffs of its own, sparking the prospect of a transatlantic trade war.
WATCH:
Breaking Banner
Kurt Volker feared that Ukrainian prosecutor was feeding faulty information to Trump: testimony
As part of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, former Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker testified before Congress Thursday. Congress obtained damning text messages between Volker and other officials, including State Department diplomat Bill Taylor, who wrote that it was "crazy" to withhold aid from Ukraine unless they dug up dirt on the president's political opponent.
On Tuesday, Buzzfeed obtained a partial transcript of Volker's planned remarks. He insisted that he "focused on advancing U.S. foreign policy goals with respect to Ukraine.” He noted that in May, he started to worry that the departing Prosecutor General was giving Trump faulty information that threatened diplomatic relations.
Breaking Banner
Trump just went absolutely nuts in front of reporters — here are the craziest highlights
President Donald Trump on Friday went off on yet another lengthy rant in front of reporters in which he combined attacks on his political foes, false claims about the origins of the Russia investigation, and delusional proclamations about his presidency revitalizing the Christian faith.
The lengthy diatribe lasted for more than 20 minutes -- below we recap the craziest highlights.
1.) Trump blatantly lies about Democrats' reaction to his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he repeatedly pressed the Ukrainian government to investigate potential 2020 rival Joe Biden.
Breaking Banner
Trove of text messages makes one thing clear: Trump knew his Ukraine extortion was illegal
One of the running bits on HBO's hit series "Succession" is between Tom Wamsgans, an executive at the fictional Waystar Royco corporation at the center of the show, and his lackey Greg Hirsch. Tom compels Greg to join what is clearly a criminal conspiracy. Every time Tom tells Greg to do something illegal, or follows up by asking him how the illegal thing went, he ends the talk with some variation of, "We never had this conversation."
To normal viewers, the point of the bit is clear enough: Tom is saying he will deny this conversation if asked about it and expects Greg to do the same.