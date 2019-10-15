Quantcast
Connect with us

Federal grand jury subpoenas former Texas Rep. Pete Sessions in Giuliani investigation: report

Published

43 mins ago

on

Former Republican Congressman Pete Sessions of Texas has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

“A grand jury has issued a subpoena related to Manhattan federal prosecutors’ investigation into Rudy Giuliani, seeking documents from former Rep. Pete Sessions about his dealings with President Trump’s personal lawyer and associates, according to people familiar with the matter,” the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The subpoena seeks documents related to Mr. Giuliani’s business dealings with Ukraine and his involvement in efforts to oust the U.S. ambassador in Kyiv, as well as any interactions between Mr. Sessions, Mr. Giuliani and four of Mr. Giuliani’s associates who were indicted last week on campaign-finance and conspiracy accounts, the people said,” The Journal explained. “Mr. Giuliani is the primary focus of the subpoena, the people said. Mr. Giuliani has denied wrongdoing and said he has had no indication his actions are being investigated by prosecutors.”

The newspaper said there is no indication Sessions is a target of the investigation, led by the Southern District of New York.

Read the full report.

Watch MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber on the breaking news:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s Pentagon announces they are refusing to cooperate with impeachment inquiry ‘at this time’

Published

1 min ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's Department of Defense announced on Tuesday that they would not be complying with a congressional subpoena.

Assistant Secretary of Defense Robert Hood made the announcement in a letter Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who chairs the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who chairs the Oversight Committee.

The letter said the Pentagon would not comply because the House of Representatives has not taken a vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry.

The announcement was reported shortly after news broke that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would not immediately take a formal vote authorizing an impeachment inquiry.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

House Democrats will not immediately take formal vote to declare impeachment investigation: report

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Politico reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the Democratic caucus plan to hold off on taking a formal vote to initiate an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Such a vote is not constitutionally required to look into impeachable conduct, but some commentators have argued it would put Democrats on firmer legal footing. Some Trump officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, have refused to cooperate with House document requests until a formal vote is taken.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Federal grand jury subpoenas former Texas Rep. Pete Sessions in Giuliani investigation: report

Published

43 mins ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

Former Republican Congressman Pete Sessions of Texas has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

"A grand jury has issued a subpoena related to Manhattan federal prosecutors’ investigation into Rudy Giuliani, seeking documents from former Rep. Pete Sessions about his dealings with President Trump’s personal lawyer and associates, according to people familiar with the matter," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image