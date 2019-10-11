Quantcast
Federal prosecutors now investigating Rudy Giuliani for illegal lobbying: New York Times

Published

2 hours ago

on

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is under investigation for violating federal lobbying laws, The New York Times reported Friday evening.

“Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are investigating whether President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani broke lobbying laws in his dealings in Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the inquiry,” The Times reported.

“The investigators are examining Mr. Giuliani’s efforts to undermine the American ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch, one of the people said. She was recalled in the spring as part of Mr. Trump’s broader campaign to pressure Ukraine into helping his political prospects,” the newspaper reported.

The investigation is being conducted by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York — which was once headed by Giuliani.

“Federal law requires American citizens to disclose to the Justice Department any contacts with the government or media in the United States at the direction or request of foreign politicians or government officials, regardless of whether they pay for the representation,” The Times noted. “A criminal investigation of Mr. Giuliani raises the stakes of the Ukraine scandal for the president, whose dealings with the country are already the subject of an impeachment inquiry.”

"A criminal investigation of Mr. Giuliani raises the stakes of the Ukraine scandal for the president, whose dealings with the country are already the subject of an impeachment inquiry," the newspaper noted.

