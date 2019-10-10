Feds are now looking at Giuliani’s financial ties to the two arrested associates: CNN
CNN reported late afternoon Thursday that after Rudy Giuliani’s associates were arrested, the former New York City Mayor’s finances are now under scrutiny.
Reporter Shimon Prokupecz explained that Igor Furman and Lev Parnas have a relationship with Giuliani that is coming under the investigative eye of the FBI and federal investigators.
Rudy Giuliani’s financial dealings with two associates indicted on campaign finance-related charges are under scrutiny by investigators overseeing the case, law enforcement officials briefed on the matter said.
W/ @evanperez
— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) October 10, 2019
“Of course, the Ukraine matter in the mind of a lot of the federal investigators and prosecutors and they want to know what this relationship was about,” said Prokupecz. “Perhaps they’re looking at the money. Who was funding some of this? Was Rudy Giuliani in any way making money off of this? Financial dealings are one of the things that the FBI and prosecutors are looking at, as well as the overall relationship here.”
Watch his update below:
AG Barr met with Rupert Murdoch as Trump airs his grievances with Fox News on Twitter: report
On Thursday, The New York Times reported that Attorney General William Barr paid a visit to the home of Rupert Murdoch, the billionaire media mogul whose parent company owns Fox News.
This comes as President Donald Trump is growing increasingly angry at Fox News, dissatisfied with the fact that the anchors on the news side of the company are not universally praising him and that the polling company they contract with is showing an increase in support for impeachment.
This morning, Trump lashed out at the latest poll that found 51 percent in favor, saying that “Whoever their Pollster is, they suck.”
A lawless president shows why we must strengthen whistleblower protections
An open letter from more than 100 former national security officials applauds the “responsible whistleblower” who came forward with information about President Trump’s Ukraine dealings.
While the identity of the whistleblower is unknown, “we do know that he or she is an employee of the U.S. Government,” the signatories say. “As such, he or she has by law the right—and indeed the responsibility—to make known, through appropriate channels, indications of serious wrongdoing.” In other words, the obligation to disclose wrongdoing in official channels justifies protection from the law—and from the media.
17 former Watergate special prosecutors band together to declare that Trump should be impeached
A group of 17 former Watergate special prosecutors are coming together to lend their support to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
As the former prosecutors explained in a Washington Post piece, there is "compelling facie evidence that President Trump has committed impeachable offenses." They said that it is sufficient enough evidence for impeachment unless it can be disproved by similarly compelling evidence.
While the decision on impeachment belongs to the House of Representatives, the former prosecutors believe the House should move forward, "fairly, openly and promptly."