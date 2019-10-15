Financial Times editor drops bombshell on Trump over increased odds of Senate booting him from office

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” an editor from the Financial Times looked at new polling showing a majority of Americans want Donald Trump impeached and said odds are rapidly increasing that the Senate will vote to remove the president.
Speaking with host Joe Scarborough, Financial Times U.S. National Editor Edward Luce said things are looking grim for the president — particularly in light of new information revealed by former Trump Russia adviser Fiona Hill.
ADVERTISEMENT
After putting Trump’s poor numbers up on the screen for viewers, host Scarborough began, “You know, Ed, it wasn’t so long ago, maybe three weeks ago that the president said he was going to get worried if those numbers ever got over 50 percent. All of the fear and loathing, all of the weeping and gnashing of teeth of Democrats and whether they should start an impeachment inquiry. I think it’s gone away. Look at these poll numbers, they’re overwhelmingly supportive of an inquiry.”
“These polls have been so dramatic and so pronounced and so constant in the last three weeks,” Luce admitted. “I think, really this morning for the first time I was thinking about this, there is a material chance that Trump is going to be removed, one in three, one in four [odds], whatever it might be.”
“This is moving so quickly that he’s been caught out by himself more than anything else so dramatically,” he suggested. “And his foreign policy, which is the fate of Ukraine of course, is linked to all of this. It’s disintegrating in such a terrible realtime fashion causing such anguish amongst Republicans whose support he’ll need in the Senate.”
Watch below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
Gordon Sondland held his nose and backed Donald Trump's first presidential campaign in hopes of landing an ambassadorship, but now he's got a compelling reason to turn on the president.
The longtime Republican donor got what he wanted after donating $1 million to Trump's 2016 campaign, and was named the U.S. ambassador to the European Union -- but he may be forced to testify against the president to save his marriage and his business, reported the Washington Post.
President Donald Trump suspects that former national security adviser John Bolton is out to get him.
Bolton left the White House last month, and he and the president's relationship had soured so badly they argued over whether he quit or was fired, and Trump now suspects the hawkish career bureaucrat is behind a flood of leaks against him, reported The Daily Beast.
Three people familiar with Trump's private conversations said the president speculated that his former national security adviser was behind the anonymous accounts that listed Bolton as one of the top officials deeply disturbed by the Ukraine pressure campaign.
Following reports of multiple and very detailed accusations made by former Donald Trump Russia advisor Fiona Hill in closed-door testimony to a House committee on the extent of White House administration involvement in possibly illegal dealings with Ukraine, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough leveled some of the president's most avid defenders -- including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).