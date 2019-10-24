Florida’s Matt Gaetz condemned by both of state’s GOP senators: ‘It’s theater’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) garnered accolades from President Donald Trump and Republican leadership for organizing the illegal raid on a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) where House Intelligence Committee impeachment interviews were taking place.

But according to the Miami Herald, two Republicans in particular aren’t happy with him: Florida’s senators.

Both Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have echoed Gaetz’s false narrative that Democrats are somehow hiding the hearings away from Republicans — but have also expressed disapproval of the raid.

“It’s all theater, on both sides, probably too much theater on both sides,” said Rubio. “The whole thing is if they’re going to do an impeachment process they should do one, a real one like they did with Nixon and Clinton with rules and rights for the minority and rights for the president and I imagine at some point they’ll have to get to that.”

“We [the U.S. Senate] have a SCIF and I don’t carry my stuff in there,” said Scott said. “I make sure I follow all the rules. We ought to be transparent. First off, why does [the impeachment inquiry] have to be in a SCIF? They shouldn’t be in the SCIF in the first place. This stuff should be completely transparent.”

Neither Rubio nor Scott have tipped their hand about how they would vote in a theoretical Senate trial — although both of them signed onto a resolution from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) demanding Democrats change House rules to give Trump more control of the impeachment process.