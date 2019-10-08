‘Flying monkey’ Lindsey Graham buried in ridicule after inviting Rudy Giuliani to rant about Biden in the Senate

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday resumed his role as President Donald Trump’s staunchest defender, and he has now revealed his plan to distract the country from House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry: Unleash Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani, who has been widely ridiculed for his string of bizarre cable news appearances in which he has ranted incoherently about assorted conspiracy theories, has claimed to have uncovered massive corruption involving former Vice President Joe Biden, although he has presented precisely zero evidence to back up his claims.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, Graham said he would invite Giuliani to talk with the Senate about his purported “findings” of his investigation into the Bidens.

“Given the House of Representatives’ behavior, it is time for the Senate to inquire about corruption and other improprieties involving Ukraine,” Graham wrote. “Therefore I will offer to Mr. Giuliani the opportunity to come before the Senate Judiciary Committee to inform the committee of his concerns.”

Therefore I will offer to Mr. Giuliani the opportunity to come before the Senate Judiciary Committee to inform the committee of his concerns. (3/3) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 8, 2019

Graham’s announcement was met with instant derision, as many of his followers pointed out that Giuliani’s demented cable news appearances have sapped him of any credibility he might have once enjoyed.

The "allegations" are lies. Republicans, including Sen. Portman (R-OH), Sen. Kirk (R-IL) and Sen. Johnson (R-WI) signed a bipartisan letter calling on Ukraine to get rid of the prosecutor in because he was corrupt. Our European allies & the IMF agreed. Stop spreading this lie. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 8, 2019

Trump’s lead Flying Monkey chatters away. — don’t stop believing (@AZpinon) October 8, 2019

The corruption in the White House is far more disturbing. Find your spine and stand up for your country. — Francis Banancis (@Headfullofnigh1) October 8, 2019

Lying Rudy has ZERO credibility. How can anybody call him as a serious witness? Joe Isuzu would be more reliable. May as well call the Easter Bunny and Baghdad Bob.#GuiltyGiuliani #LyingRudy — Jeff Blue Wave 2020 (@NewJeffCT) October 8, 2019

Rudy Giuliani . That’s your star witness? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) October 8, 2019

“Have heard allegations by @rudyGiuliani “ is your first mistake. — Courtney Woods (@woodsinkcom) October 8, 2019

Profit, not politics: Trump allies sought Ukraine gas deal pic.twitter.com/pPEWd2qplk — Rhonda Harbison (@rhonda_harbison) October 8, 2019

You know he was on the Russian side, right? — Fred Harding (@OPCGhost) October 8, 2019