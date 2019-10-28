Quantcast
Connect with us

Footage shows horrors of California wildfires as governor declares statewide emergency

Published

10 mins ago

on

Nearly 200,000 people were ordered to evacuate their homes and two million were without power Sunday as wildfires, fanned by howling winds, ripped through northern California, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency.

Horrifying video footage and photos of the blazes circulated on social media Sunday as environmentalists said the fires are one of the devastating consequences of the human-caused climate crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

“The forces we’ve unleashed are beyond terrifying,” tweeted 350.org founder Bill McKibben in response to a photo showing a fire that broke out in the city of Vallejo around the Carquinez Bridge, shrouding it in smoke and briefly shutting down traffic.

Responding to the same photo, environmentalist and author Naomi Klein tweeted, “My lord.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, more than a dozen fires burned across California as of Sunday, with the Kincade fire in Sonoma County causing the most destruction. The Kincade blaze has burned nearly 55,000 acres and destroyed dozens of structures.

ADVERTISEMENT

“More than 3,400 firefighters and other personnel battled the Kincade Fire,” the Chronicle reported. “A force amassed outside Windsor to try to keep the flames from roaring over Highway 101, possibly setting off a hellish rampage that could reach the Pacific Ocean.”

Carol Pajala, a 67-year-old Santa Rosa resident who was forced to flee her home, described the scene as “apocalyptic,” and video footage posted online bolstered that description:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Newsom said Sunday that the winds fueling fires across the state are “unprecedented” and announced he is “deploying every resource available” to combat the blazes.

“It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders, and have the local and state resources they need as we fight these fires,” Newsom said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Twitter, Varshini Prakash, co-founder and executive director of the youth-led Sunrise Movement, said the fires and the severe damage they have caused must be met with urgent and nationwide climate action.

“My stomach is in knots,” said Prakash. “Our rage as a nation has to burn as fiercely as every fire we witness—for the retiree who’s lost their entire life savings, for the family forced to evacuate from a home they may never come back to, for the child suffocating in smoke miles away.”

“Wishing all my CA family safety in the midst of this fire,” Prakash added. “But more than that, I’m sending you a commitment to fight every day so your homes, families, and communities won’t have to face this worsening hell moving forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

CNN

‘Auditioning for North Korea’: CNN panel torches Trump flack for gushing about ‘genius of our great president’

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

A CNN panel on Monday roasted White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham for her latest sycophantic statement about President Donald Trump.

Over the weekend, former White House chief of staff John Kelly said that he believed Trump would not have been impeached if he were still in charge, as he would have prevented the president from trying to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rivals.

Continue Reading

Facebook

Footage shows horrors of California wildfires as governor declares statewide emergency

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

Nearly 200,000 people were ordered to evacuate their homes and two million were without power Sunday as wildfires, fanned by howling winds, ripped through northern California, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency.

Horrifying video footage and photos of the blazes circulated on social media Sunday as environmentalists said the fires are one of the devastating consequences of the human-caused climate crisis.

"The forces we've unleashed are beyond terrifying," tweeted 350.org founder Bill McKibben in response to a photo showing a fire that broke out in the city of Vallejo around the Carquinez Bridge, shrouding it in smoke and briefly shutting down traffic.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

All Trump has left in the White House to protect him is a ‘cult of personality’: ex-Clinton official

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

During a segment on White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham extolling Donald Trump's "genius," former Bill Clinton administration official Joe Lockhart expressed disgust with the people still left in the White House defending the president, saying they are part of a cult of personality.

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Lockhart was asked both about Grisham's comment and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly's assertion that Trump should not have surrounded himself with "yes men."

'I want to bounce this off of you, Joe, because you spoke for a former president," host Camerota began. "So here's the press secretary, she said, 'I worked with John Kelly and he was totally unequipped to handle the genius of our great president.'"

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until October 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US COVER IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image