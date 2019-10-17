Fox & Friends hosts deflated after legal analyst shoots down latest GOP impeachment talking point
The hosts of “Fox & Friends” on Thursday appeared disappointed when legal analyst Andrew Napolitano gave them unfortunate news about the White House’s latest objections to House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.
Specifically, Napolitano addressed the letter sent to Congress by White House counsel Pat Cipollone, which claimed that the executive branch did not have to comply with any subpoenas of documents until the House formally voted to open an impeachment inquiry.
“The Republicans changed the rules when John Boehner was the Speaker of the House allowing each individual committee to issue subpoenas without a House-wide vote,” he explained. “So those subpoenas are valid, and those people who resist them, ignore them, who put them in a drawer, do so at your peril.”
Napolitano went on to explain that there are legal avenues the White House could take to avoid complying with subpoenas, but he said that they have so far chosen not to take them.
“If you get a subpoena that asks you for something that you don’t think you have to produce, you have to challenge the subpoena,” he said. “You can’t ignore it.”
Watch the video below.
Fox's Andrew Napolitano: The White House is wrong to say that inquiry subpoenas are invalid without a vote, because "the Republicans changed the rules when John Boehner was the Speaker … allowing each individual committee to issue subpoenas without a House-wide vote." pic.twitter.com/q6ZoeTJ8rv
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 17, 2019
CNN
‘Belligerent from the get-go’: Dem senator gives blow-by-blow account of Trump’s meltdown on Pelosi
Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) gave a detailed account of the emotional meltdown that President Donald Trump had with congressional Democrats at the White House on Wednesday.
Appearing on CNN Thursday morning, Menendez broke down how Trump started raging at Democrats from the second he entered the room.
"The meeting started off with the president walking in and slamming down his files on the table," Menendez said. "It was belligerent from the get-go... you have the president of the United States, who is supposed to bring our country together, particularly in times of challenges, [calling] the Speaker a third-rate politician."
CNN
Grieving British parents react on CNN to seeing Trump’s defense of woman who killed their son
On CNN Thursday, grieving British parents Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles were shown footage of how President Donald Trump reacted to the motor vehicle death of their teenage son Harry at the hands of American diplomatic wife Anne Sacoolas.
Trump has refused to waive diplomatic immunity for Sacoolas to face punishment for her actions — and tried to defuse the situation by arranging a surprise meeting between Sacoolas and the parents which fortunately never took place.
"Radd, as you watched all of that play out, describe the mood in the room and what you left feeling after that — after that surprise," said anchor Alisyn Camerota.
MSNBC conservative goes down in flames trying to separate Trump’s incompetence from his corruption
MSNBC conservative Noah Rothman met furious pushback when he dismissed poll numbers as insignificant showing a growing majority of Americans support the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The "Morning Joe" contributor argued that those numbers reflected the president's approval rating and would not exert any pressure on congressional Republicans, but instead place greater pressure on Democrats to make their case for impeachment.
"It's incumbent on Democrats to make this case," Rothman said. "Right now they are presenting a united front because it's still primary season. Once we get into the general (election campaign) there will be more pressure on them to explain their position, but it's incumbent on Democrats to make the case."