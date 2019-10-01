Fox & Friends hosts deflated when Andrew Napolitano shoots down their conspiracy theory about Nancy Pelosi

Try as they might, the hosts of Fox News “Fox & Friends” were unable to get legal analyst Andrew Napolitano to say President Donald Trump’s latest problems are the result of a plot by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a segment on Tuesday morning, co-host Brian Kilmeade accused Pelosi of malfeasance when it came to the transcript of the president’s phone call with the president of Ukraine based upon an accusation made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Napolitano quickly quashed the charge, saying Pelosi likely knows exactly what is in the actual unredacted transcript which has led her to agree to proceed with impeachment.

“Mrs. Pelosi for years was a member of the House Intelligence Committee,” Napolitano explained. “She still enjoys a top security clearance and she has many, many friends in the intelligence community. It would not surprise me at all if she knew what was in the transcript of the phone call between President Trump and President Zelensky a few days before the rest of us did.”

“There is no crime or impropriety in that,” he continued.

Watch below:

Fox & Friends tries and fails to get Andrew Napolitano to say that Trump is falling victim to a "political set-up" by Pelosi, the intel community, and the whistleblower. pic.twitter.com/0wszZnhMfx — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 1, 2019