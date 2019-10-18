Fox News graphic busts White House press secretary for lying about Syria cease-fire
A Fox News chyron underlined a major lie by White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.
She still hasn’t given an official press briefing, but Grisham made one of her frequent appearances on “Fox & Friends” to celebrate a cease-fire negotiated Thursday by Vice President Mike Pence that’s already been broken.
“The president has an obligation to look out for the troops and look out for the country,” Grisham said, justifying President Donald Trump’s decision to remove troops from northern Syria and abandoned Kurdish allies to ethnic cleansing by Turkey.
“When (Turkish president Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan made it clear he was going to invade, the president acted decisively to pull our military out of the way,” Grisham said. “He sent a delegation over to get a cease-fire. That takes time.”
As she spoke, a graphic reading, “fighting continues in Syria despite cease-fire,” ran underneath a split screen showing Grisham alongside video of fighting in the area U.S. troops have abandoned.
“I will not talk about operations on the ground, I leave that to the Department of Defense,” Grisham said. “The president is to protect our country. He is putting America first. He always said that we’ll not be in never-ending wars anymore. As for the cease-fire, I’m really happy that our delegation was successful. We’ll leave it at that.”
On Fox, the White House press secretary spins the hell out of Trump betraying US allies: "When President Erdogan made it clear he was going to invade, the president acted decisively to pull our military out of harm's way." She also says the ceasefire delegation "was successful." pic.twitter.com/DFFmpyDTvW
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 18, 2019
James Mattis finally fires back at Trump in a surprisingly funny charity speech
Former US defense secretary James Mattis said he was honored to be the "world's most overrated general" in a swipe at his former boss Donald Trump who insulted him earlier this week.
At a gala charity dinner in New York Thursday evening, Mattis told diners he had now "achieved greatness."
"I'm not just an overrated general. I am the greatest, the world's most overrated," he said.
"I'm honored to be considered that by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress," he said.
"So I guess I'm the Meryl Streep of generals, and frankly that sounds pretty good to me," he said to laughter and applause at the annual Alfred E Smith Memorial Foundation dinner.
CNN
‘We’ve entered a shame-free zone’: CNN’s Sciutto appalled by Trump’s ‘mind-boggling’ G7 corruption
CNN's Jim Sciutto on Friday did not mince words when talking about President Donald Trump's decision to host next year's G7 summit at his own golf course in Doral, Florida.
During a segment about the president's multiple corruption scandals, Sciutto described Trump's G7 gambit as the president "explicitly, publicly steering a taxpayer-funded government contract to [his] own business." He then asked former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti to comment on why this scandal might get Trump into hot legal water.
Deadly Turkey air strikes shatter Trump’s hours-old ‘ceasefire’ deal
Deadly Turkish air strikes Friday shattered an hours-old US-brokered deal to stop Ankara's military offensive against Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria.
The ceasefire announced late Thursday was meant to provide a pause for the evacuation of Kurdish fighters from the battleground border town of Ras al-Ain and other areas Turkey wants to control along its border with Syria.
The five-day suspension looked designed to help Turkey achieve its main territorial goals without fighting but its Syrian proxies continued to clash with Kurdish fighters Friday and an air strike killed five civilians.