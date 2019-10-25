Fox News host confronts Kellyanne Conway for ‘abusing’ reporter who asked about her Trump-hating husband
On Fox News this morning, counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway got some heated questioning from anchor Sandra Smith over a recent news report that she threatened to investigate a reporter’s personal life for writing about her anti-Trump husband, George Conway.
At the outset of the segment, Smith asked Conway about the “heated clash” she had with Washington Examiner reporter Caitlin Yilek.
“Did that happen, Kellyanne?” Smith asked. “Did you threaten her? Bully her? Abuse her?”
“No, of course not,” Conway replied. “What I said is there for everybody to listen to, and a lot of reporters, particularly old school reporters, have read it and contacted me and they have a very different opinion.”
“Everything I said in that phone call I’ve said publicly before,” she continued. “Every single thing. … What I asked this reporter is, why do you call yourself a breaking news reporter if what you wrote wasn’t breaking news and wasn’t even reporting? … You’re derivatively reporting what somebody else wrote, Bloomberg, which the President denounced in a tweet, debunked in a tweet, and you’re lazily covering somebody’s tweets and something that happened seven months ago, so I was asking her a question.”
When Smith asked Conway if she regretted anything about how she handled the situation, she dodged the question.
“I never said if it was on the record or off the record because I don’t much care,” Conway said. “She must have thought it was off the record because the reporter then said, ‘Would you like to put this on the record?'”
Watch the full exchange below:
CNN
Constitutional scholar issues dire warning: Impeach Trump or our democracy ‘will fail’
A constitutional scholar tells CNN's Fareed Zakaria that American democracy is in real danger of failing if the House of Representatives fails to impeach President Donald Trump.
In a clip aired on CNN Friday morning, Harvard Law School professor Noah Feldman tells Zakaria that the mechanics of the Constitution make it clear that impeachment is the sole way an American president can be held accountable for high crimes and misdemeanors.
In particular, Feldman says that he believes it is wildly implausible to argue that Trump was not seeking a thing of personal value from Ukraine when he asked its government to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.
2020 Election
Paul Krugman: The ‘Trump boom’ is collapsing and taking the president’s re-election hopes down with it
According to Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman, although the economy seems to be humming along business leaders see an end to the so-called "Trump boom" and have little faith President Donald Trump can turn it around.
In his column for the New York Times, Krugman broke down the latest economic indicators, but not before taking a time-out to fire a shot at GOP House members who stormed a closed-door meeting on Wednesday in an attempt to derail the ongoing impeachment inquiry.
Breaking Banner
John Bolton’s lawyers in talks to give deposition to impeachment investigators: report
On Friday, sources reported that lawyers representing President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser John Bolton are in talks with the House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry, to discuss the possibility of Bolton giving a deposition:
!!! John Bolton’s lawyers have consulted with the impeachment inquiry committees about a possible deposition. @kylieatwood
— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) October 25, 2019