Fox News host cuts off Don Trump Jr’s smearing of Lt Col Vindman by asking why his dad’s so popular
Donald Trump Jr. questioned the integrity of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Fox News after the active-duty Army officer testified in the House impeachment inquiry.
The president’s eldest son joined other Trump allies in smearing Vindman, a decorated combat veteran who told congressional investigators about a July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
“There is no there there,” Trump Jr. told “Fox & Friends.” “They do their usual thing, they bring in a guy beyond reproach, like (special counsel Robert) Mueller. He is dedicated guy, head of the FBI. Meanwhile, it took about 30 seconds for people to realize when they put him on the stand he never had seen the Mueller report. It was a joke.”
“Now they will do it with this guy,” the president’s son added. “‘He’s a decorated’ — well, now it turns out, you know, is talking to the Ukraine or he wanted to edit the transcript.”
Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked if Democrats extended the same benefit of the doubt to retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who was forced out as national security adviser for lying to investigators about his contacts with Russia.
“Did they give Tulsi Gabbard, who’s a veteran,” Trump Jr. said. “Did they give her? No, no, you only get to be absolved — yeah, she’s a ‘Russian agent’ — you only get total absolution if you are a leftist veteran. Not a veteran, just a leftist. If you’re on their side, you can do no wrong.”
Kilmeade pointed out that Vindman’s politics weren’t clear, and Trump Jr. conceded that point, and then co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked how he and his wealthy New York City father was so in touch with “Middle America.”
“He spent his life in construction,” Trump Jr. said. “He was building buildings, he spent time on construction sites, not just listening to a guy in glass office behind a computer screen, he would get on the ground. He can talk to working-class Americans because he has his whole life.”
The president’s son then said he and his brother understood those same concerns because they’d gone to boarding school in central Pennsylvania.
“We went through our formative years in the Rust Belt,” he said. “While we may be the son of a New York billionaire, we had a good understanding, we grew up in Pottstown, Pennsylvania — Firestone Tires.”
Enough fentanyl to ‘kill the entire population of Ohio many times over’ seized by officials in Dayton
On Wednesday, 4029 News reported that authorities in Ohio have seized a gigantic shipment of fentanyl in Dayton.
The shipment totaled 40 pounds of the drug — enough, said authorities, to "kill the entire population of Ohio, many times over." Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said that "the quantity of fentanyl in this case amounts to chemical warfare and a weapon of mass destruction."
Authorities also "seized 1500 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 500 grams of suspected heroin, three firearms, and over $30,000."
Trump’s war against CNN could blow up in his face in 2020: conservative political consultant
Ryan Girdusky, a Trump-backing conservative political consultant, is warning President Donald Trump to be careful what he wishes for when it comes to the fate of CNN.
In a column for The Week, Girdusky is arguing that the president was being shortsighted when he cheered on hedge-fund billionaire Paul Singer's company after it acquired a massive $3.2 billion stake in AT&T, whose subsidiary Warner Media owns CNN.
Given that Singer is a major conservative fundraiser, Trump clearly hopes that he'll put pressure on CNN to give the president more favorable coverage, or at the very least lay off a bunch of people at the network whom the president hates.
White House aides begin lawyering up — with basically no rules governing who they hire or how they’re paid
White House aides are staying off television and trying to focus on their policy portfolios to avoid getting caught up in the impeachment inquiry -- but they're also reaching out to lawyers in case they're called to testify.
About a dozen current and former administration officials have already testified to House impeachment investigators, and all of them have hired attorneys, although few guidelines currently exist for hiring or paying for their legal defense, reported Politico.