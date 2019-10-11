Fox News host wonders if Rudy Giuliani is ‘becoming a liability’ for Trump
As scandal swirls around Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, even Fox News host Harris Faulkner is wondering if it’s time for the man once known as “America’s Mayor” to go.
In a Fox News segment Friday, Faulkner discussed how the Trump White House was enduring fresh public relations headaches after Giuliani henchmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested this week on campaign-finance charges for allegedly funneling money from a Russian businessman into American elections.
“Let’s just cut to the chase, because as Americans are watching this across the country, they’re wondering, ‘Does this touch the president?'” Faulkner asked guest Jmail Jaffer, the current director of the national security law and policy program at George Mason University. “Is Rudy Giuliani becoming a liability for the White House?”
Jaffer responded by admitting that it’s “hard to know” and noted that Trump has stuck by Giuliani so far through thick and thin.
However, he suggested there are limits to the president’s patience.
“It’s becoming hard to know how long the president will stick with him,” he said. “It is becoming more and more challenging.”
Watch the video below.
Fox News is now openly pondering on the air: "Is Rudy Giuliani becoming a liability for the White House?" pic.twitter.com/pTscpY7SDx
— Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) October 11, 2019
‘Trump will be delighted’: Internet shocked Shep Smith is out at Fox News after AG Barr’s meeting with Murdoch
Shepard Smith signed off at Fox News for the last time on Friday. The announcement shocked some of his Fox News colleagues.
The announcement came the day after The New York Times published a bombshell report that Attorney General Bill Barr had met with Fox News founder Rupert Murdock.
‘Completely shocking’: Fox News talent visibly stunned on live TV after Shep Smith’s abrupt departure
It was revealed suddenly Friday that Fox News host Shep Smith was out at the network after a lengthy career.
The resignation came as a shock to other Fox News staff including host Neil Cavuto and White House correspondent John Roberts. Both men seemed shocked and struggled for the right words.
"Wow. I’m Neil Cavuto and like you have a little stunned and a little heartbroken," the afternoon host said. "I don’t know what to say. Shepard Smith, as I said, just a few days ago on this very network, a decent human being, a heart as big as Texas. I didn’t say Texas at the time. Just lower Manhattan. It -- wow. A better newsman you probably cannot find. Again, a bigger more emotionally connected to humankind, you cannot find."
