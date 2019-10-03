Quantcast
Fox News legal analyst argues Trump has already admitted to ‘criminal behavior’ — and must be impeached

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano strongly suggests President Donald Trump has committed an impeachable offense by withholding Ukraine military aid as leverage to seek campaign dirt on Joe Biden.

The conservative legal analyst and former New Jersey Superior Court judge lays out evidence in a new column posted on the Fox News website that Trump broke at least three laws as part of the scheme.

“The criminal behavior to which Trump has admitted is much more grave than anything alleged or unearthed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and much of what Mueller revealed was impeachable,” Napolitano wrote.

He lays out the definitions of federal law prohibiting the solicitation by a political campaign of anything of value from a foreign national or foreign government, along with bribery and witness intimidation.

“The president need not have committed a crime in order to be impeached,” Napolitano wrote, “but he needs to have engaged in behavior that threatens the constitutional stability of the United States or the rule of law as we have come to know it.”

The legal analyst said the founders and lawmakers who wrote campaign finance statutes specifically intended to keep foreign interference out of U.S. elections, and Mueller spent nearly two years investigating Russian efforts to sway the 2016 election — which he said makes Trump’s admitted behavior inexcusable.

“Can the president put his own needs and wants above the nation’s? In a word: No,” Napolitano wrote. “Is violating campaign finance law by involving a foreign government in an American presidential campaign an impeachable offense? Yes, it is.”

He said the president doesn’t seem to understand the laws he has sworn to uphold, and he argued that impeachment was the only remedy to preserve those laws.

“It was to remedy just such reckless, constitutionally destructive behavior that impeachment was intended,” Napolitano wrote.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump really doesn’t need a coordinated anti-impeachment strategy: Fox News is on the case

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

If Politico's gossip pages are to be believed, Republican politicians are miffed with Donald Trump right now. Not because of all the crimes he has apparently committed — they've always been fine with that, since Trump was on that tip long before he ran for president — but because they feel the  cover-up is lacking the finesse one finds in your finer criminal conspiracies.

"GOP lawmakers and operatives are concerned at what appears to be a lack of urgency from the Trump administration in forming an organized, unified response engine to the Democratic impeachment threat," Tuesday morning's Politico Playbook informs us.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Republicans are retreating into a fantasyland as Trump’s corruption is laid bare

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump’s impeachable conduct in the Ukraine scandal is an open and shut case. It is unacceptable for the president to pressure another foreign country, especially one dependent on American aid, to investigate a political opponent. It’s not his job, and it’s a clear conflict of interest. The abuse of power is plain.

Since Trump has admitted to doing exactly this when he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden, and the White House has provided evidence of the act, there’s nothing more for investigations to establish except exactly how bad and extensive this scheme was.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

NYT journalists slammed for allegedly sitting on a damning scoop about Trump

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

On Tuesday, a bombshell report dropped in the New York Times that gave a detailed and damning account of the machinations behind President Donald Trump’s immigration policy. Most explosive of all, the report found that Trump told officials that they should be shooting migrants in the legs to slow them down during commotion at the border, contrary to U.S. law.

It was remarkable reporting that appeared to expose Trump’s brutality, ignorance of the law, disdain for human rights, and abuse of power. Arguably, the direction is an impeachable offense in its own right. But in light of the importance of the claims it contained, the piece also inspired sharp criticism.

Continue Reading
 
 
