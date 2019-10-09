Fox News ‘terminates’ Trey Gowdy for joining Trump’s legal team — but he could get more airtime than ever
Former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy (R) has been “terminated” by Fox News after he agreed to join President Donald Trump’s fight against impeachment.
Sources confirmed on Tuesday that Gowdy, who is known for his investigation into the terrorist attacks in Benghazi, will represent Trump as outside counsel.
By Wednesday, Fox News had fired Gowdy.
A Fox News spokesperson says Trey Gowdy "has been terminated and is no longer a contributor."
— Max Tani (@maxwelltani) October 9, 2019
But if Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is any measure, Gowdy could get more airtime on Fox News even though he is no longer an employee.
