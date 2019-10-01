Franklin Graham echoes Trump’s ‘civil war’ comments and gins up fake ‘Democrats are going to take your guns’ message
Christian evangelical leader Franklin Graham is amplifying the stunning comments President Donald Trump repeated in a tweet on Sunday, that if Democrats impeach the president it will cause a “Civil War.” Graham on Facebook on Tuesday also falsely claimed that Democrats are going to “take your guns,” a claim made only by former Rep. Beto O’Rourke.
“The socialist Democrats’ message to the United States of America is: 1. We’re going to take your guns, and 2. We’re going to impeach your president,” Graham wrote on the social media platform to his 8 million followers.
He properly credited Dr. Robert Jeffress as the originator of the “Civil War” claim, saying the far right wing megachurch pastor had “warned on Fox News that this could ’cause a civil war-like fracture in this nation from which this country will never heal.’ I don’t know about that,” Graham intoned, “but I can tell you this could lead to conflict that nobody wants if they continue down this road.”
Graham is literally suggesting that if Trump is impeached or if Democrats institute an assault weapons buyback program, conservatives and Christians will have no choice but to launch a civil war.
“Pray that God would change the hearts of Democratic leaders in Washington and that they would see the dangerous road that we’re on,” he implored.
Graham’s post spread quickly on Facebook, and his followers were only too happy to support his extremist and divisive rhetoric.
A small sampling of the more than 7000 comments posted in under one hour:
Trump apologist goes down in flames on Fox News after insisting president has been transparent about Ukraine
Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) on Tuesday tried to defend President Donald Trump's handling of his now-infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky -- but he quickly got shut down by Fox News host Harris Faulkner.
During a discussion about the call, Chaffetz tried to claim that Trump had been totally transparent about his actions, even though he was forced to act by public pressure related to a whistleblower report that the Department of Justice had tried to keep under wraps.
"Donald Trump just laid it all out," Chaffetz said. "I mean, he just releases the content of the call. Look at what he did with the Mueller report. He was Mr. Transparency there as well."
Wall Street execs under fire for accepting ‘blood-stained invitation’ to Saudi investment event one year after Khashoggi murder
"It's not a principled stance for businesses to stand against the Saudi murderers of Jamal Khashoggi until they hope people have forgotten about him (which in any event they haven't)."
Executives from some of the world's largest corporations are quietly planning to attend a major investment conference in Saudi Arabia set to take place just days after the one-year anniversary of the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Ukrainian businessman Giuliani used to dig up dirt on Biden is known to be a ‘con man and a crook’
Two South Florida businessmen who also happen to be Republican donors say they have explosive information about "widespread corruption involving Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, American diplomats and Ukrainian officials." The pair, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, are Ukrainian, and their claims have been championed by President Trump and some of his most loyal defenders. But according to some disgruntled former business partners, they're nothing more than conmen.
“Mr. Parnas is a con man, he is a crook,” Dianne Pues told the Miami Herald. “He conned us from day one.”