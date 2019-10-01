Franklin Graham echoes Trump’s ‘civil war’ comments and gins up fake ‘Democrats are going to take your guns’ message

Christian evangelical leader Franklin Graham is amplifying the stunning comments President Donald Trump repeated in a tweet on Sunday, that if Democrats impeach the president it will cause a “Civil War.” Graham on Facebook on Tuesday also falsely claimed that Democrats are going to “take your guns,” a claim made only by former Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

“The socialist Democrats’ message to the United States of America is: 1. We’re going to take your guns, and 2. We’re going to impeach your president,” Graham wrote on the social media platform to his 8 million followers.

He properly credited Dr. Robert Jeffress as the originator of the “Civil War” claim, saying the far right wing megachurch pastor had “warned on Fox News that this could ’cause a civil war-like fracture in this nation from which this country will never heal.’ I don’t know about that,” Graham intoned, “but I can tell you this could lead to conflict that nobody wants if they continue down this road.”

Graham is literally suggesting that if Trump is impeached or if Democrats institute an assault weapons buyback program, conservatives and Christians will have no choice but to launch a civil war.

“Pray that God would change the hearts of Democratic leaders in Washington and that they would see the dangerous road that we’re on,” he implored.

Graham’s post spread quickly on Facebook, and his followers were only too happy to support his extremist and divisive rhetoric.

A small sampling of the more than 7000 comments posted in under one hour: