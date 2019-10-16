‘Fraud and fabrication!’ Trump erupts on Twitter as his former aides deliver bombshell testimony
President Donald Trump clearly must see the writing on the wall: the narrowing of options, the polls increasingly supporting impeachment and removal from office, day after day of subpoenaed current and former administration officials being deposed by House investigators, the bipartisan condemnation of his single-handed destruction of decades of U.S. Middle East policy that has led to ethnic cleansing of America’s now-former allies in the war against ISIS, his approval polls sinking, the massive exodus from his administration, and, of course, certain impeachment with odds ever increasing that the Senate will actually convict and remove him from office.
So Trump is responding the only way he knows how: more lies, more threats, more fear-mongering.
Wednesday morning Trump took to Twitter, blasting the “Radical Left Dems,” as he labeled them, and calling for the impeachment of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff. (Members of Congress and Senators cannot be impeached.)
“What is happening to President Trump with Impeachment is a Constitutional Travesty.” @GrahamLedger The likes of which we have never seen before. It is Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi who should be impeached for fraud!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019
He called all the Democratic 2020 presidential candidates – the top ones polls consistently show beating him by double-digits – “clowns,” while fear-mongering if he loses the election (assuming he’s still in office for that) the U.S. economy “would CRASH, just like in 1929.”
Our record Economy would CRASH, just like in 1929, if any of those clowns became President!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019
And he claimed “there is NO WAY that any of the Democrat Candidates that we witnessed last night could possibly become President of the United States.” Polls say otherwise.
You would think there is NO WAY that any of the Democrat Candidates that we witnessed last night could possibly become President of the United States. Now you see why they have no choice but to push a totally illegal & absurd Impeachment of one of the most successful Presidents!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019
Trump also falsely claimed a 95% approval rating among Republicans, which is a straight-up, made-up lie.
He also claimed he will win re-election, while Republicans will retain the Senate, and take back the House – something currently considered an impossibility.
95% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Thank you! Just won two Congressional Seats in North Carolina, & a Governors runoff in Louisiana, which Republicans should now win! Because of Impeachment Fraud, we will easily take back the House, add in the Senate, & again win Pres!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019
If all that weren’t enough, Trump cried about the process of the impeachment inquiry, revealing once again he has zero understanding of how things work. Suggesting he is the Republican Party, he complained, “Republicans are totally deprived of their rights in this Impeachment Witch Hunt. No lawyers, no questions, no transparency!”
The impeachment inquiry is an investigation. He can have all the lawyers he wants during the trial, which is held by the Senate.
“The good news is that the Radical Left Dems have No Case. It is all based on their Fraud and Fabrication!” Trump tweeted.
Republicans are totally deprived of their rights in this Impeachment Witch Hunt. No lawyers, no questions, no transparency! The good news is that the Radical Left Dems have No Case. It is all based on their Fraud and Fabrication!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019
Every piece of evidence, from his own White House call summary of his conversation with the president of Ukraine, to his admission – on national TV – of committing a crime, to the whistleblowers stepping forward, to the resignations of top-level administration officials, to the reported criminal investigation of his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and the arrest of Giuliani’s henchmen, and so much more, say otherwise.
