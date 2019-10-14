Fusion GPS founders to publish book detailing Steele dossier: report

According to a report from the Associated Press, the founders of the political research firm that helped compile the Steele Dossier that became a major part of the investigation into Donald Trump’s relationship with Russia will release a book about their report next month.

The reports states, “Random House announced Monday that ‘Crimes in Progress: Inside the Steele Dossier and the Fusion GPS Investigation of Donald Trump’ will be published Nov. 26. The book was co-written by Fusion GPS founders Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch.”

The book will reportedly provide “the “never-before-told inside story” about Trump and Russia, based upon British spy Christopher Steele’s report that contended the Russian government held compromising information on the president.