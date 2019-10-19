Gen. Barry McCaffrey ridicules childish ‘Home Alone’ Trump over his ‘comical’ letter to Turkey’s president

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, retired General Barry McCaffrey came to the defense of former Donald Trump cabinet member Gen. James Mattis while taking a jab at the president for acting like an unattended child when dealing with world leaders.
Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, the former official in President Bill Clinton’s administration said the president was out of line attacking Mattis as “overrated” and said it could come back to hurt the president because the retired general is held in high esteem within military circles.
Addressing the president’s antics, McCaffery showed he doesn’t think much of the current Commander in Chief.
“It doesn’t make a lot of sense,” McCaffrey explained. “Mattis is in a special category, he resigned in writing over principal, he didn’t want to get down in the mud to continue the exchange with Mr. Trump.”
Calling Mattis a “patriot,” McCaffery brought up the much-ridiculed letter Donald Trump wrote to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“At the end of the day what we’re seeing is a total breakdown in the national security process,” he warned before smirking and remarking, “This is Mr. Trump, home alone, writing letters to President Erdogan. that are almost comical.”
Watch below:
