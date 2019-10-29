Quantcast
‘Get this over with’: George Conway urges Republicans to dump Trump now

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Tuesday, National Security Council Ukraine expert Alexander Vindman is expected to testify that he warned a superior about President Donald Trump’s attempt to strong-arm Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden with military aid.

Ahead of that testimony, conservative lawyer George Conway tweeted that Republicans need to “get this over with” and throw Trump under the bus to save themselves, and the country:

Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, has been a frequent critic of the president on social media, questioning his legal position, fitness, and basic competence for office.

