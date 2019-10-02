Giuliani admits he provided some of the documents in the State Department IG’s ‘packet of disinformation’: CNN

On Wednesday, CNN reported that President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has taken responsibility for a number of the bizarre conspiracy theory files in a “packet of disinformation” provided to Congress by the State Department inspector general.

CNN’s Jake Tapper provided a run-through of some of the information that Giuliani admitted originated with him:

Thanks to @MichaelRWarren for shedding light on just why the State Department IG handed over to Congress a number of files described by Rep @jamie_raskin as “conspiracy theories” about various officials. Rudy Giuliani says some of the documents originated with him. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 2, 2019

2/ Giuliani told @MichaelRWarren that in late March of 2019, he “routed” what he called an “outline” of allegations against Biden and former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to the office of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 2, 2019

3/ Giuliani told @MichaelRWarren he also sent details of his interviews from earlier in the year with the incumbent and former top prosecutors in Ukraine, who helped provide him with the information in his outline. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 2, 2019

4/ Giuliani told @MichaelRWarren he received a phone call shortly thereafter from Pompeo, who told Giuliani he would be referring the documents for investigation. “They told me they were going to investigate it,” Giuliani told CNN. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 2, 2019