Giuliani battered for butt-dial screw-up: ‘The level of incompetence is overwhelming’
On MSNBC Saturday, CNBC reporter John Harwood laid into President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani for butt-dialing an NBC reporter while saying he needs money and trashing the Bidens.
“Seems like this is another thing from the gang who couldn’t shoot straight, right?” said anchor Alex Witt. “I mean, how do you explain this? We’ve all made inadvertent phone calls and cringed in the aftermath of doing so, but the president’s lawyer it a NBC News reporter?”
“Alex, the level of incompetence and ridiculousness is overwhelming,” said Harwood. “The idea that the president’s lawyer would be talking this way and would be consorting with these two accused criminals, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, to try to dig up dirt on Biden — those people are also working for the legal team of this Ukrainian oligarch tied to the Russian mob. This is — it’s like a bad movie.”
“And Rudy Giuliani, I don’t know what happened to Rudy Giuliani since he was the mayor of New York City, but he has so embarrassed himself in the way he has acted, the things that he said to reporters deliberately and the things he said by accident,” added Harwood. “It’s astounding.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Trump buried by internet for boasting he’s ‘not concerned with impeachment’: ‘It’s literally all you talk about’
As part of Donald Trump's manic Saturday tweetstorm -- that included attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for spending too much time on impeachment -- the president claimed he is not concerned about being impeached, calling the whole process a "scam."
Attacking the Washington Post over reports of turmoil in the White House, Trump tweeted, "The Fake Washington Post keeps doing phony stories, with zero sources, that I am concerned with the Impeachment scam. I am not because I did nothing wrong. It is the other side, including Schiff and his made up story, that are concerned. Witch Hunt continues!"
Historically black college ripped for confining students in dorms so Trump could hold a rally
President Donald Trump has faced criticism over an event he was to hold on criminal justice reform at Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina, a historically black school, just after referring to his impeachment as a "lynching."
On Saturday's edition of MSNBC's "AM Joy," economist and author Julianne Malveaux pulled no punches while blasting him for using the institution as a "prop" to excuse his own racism.
"Talk to us for a moment about the significance of how he has used race in this country and why he is now being honored at this university," said anchor Ayman Mohyeldin.
GOP lawmakers need to realize ‘things are going to get a lot worse’ for Trump when impeachment is televised: conservative
On MSNBC Saturday, conservative editor and commentator Charlie Sykes deconstructed the GOP's process complaints on impeachment — and warned that it is blowing up in their faces.
"On the scale of one to ten, one being actual substance, where would you rank what we just witnessed there and these arguments that these congressmen were making?" asked host Ayman Mohyeldin.
"Oh, I would put this at an 11," said Sykes. "This was street theater. This was the Republican Party channeling its inner Code Pink. It's like being in a — playing chess, and you realized you've just been checkmated and you throw the board over. You try to turn the whole thing into a farce. And this is clearly what they're trying to do, that they — as the defenses crumble, they need to talk about the process, and to the extent that it is a darker and darker picture for the president, what they're trying to do is they're trying to turn it into a circus. But I think it backfired on them."