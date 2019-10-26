Giuliani battered for butt-dial screw-up: ‘The level of incompetence is overwhelming’

On MSNBC Saturday, CNBC reporter John Harwood laid into President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani for butt-dialing an NBC reporter while saying he needs money and trashing the Bidens.

“Seems like this is another thing from the gang who couldn’t shoot straight, right?” said anchor Alex Witt. “I mean, how do you explain this? We’ve all made inadvertent phone calls and cringed in the aftermath of doing so, but the president’s lawyer it a NBC News reporter?”

“Alex, the level of incompetence and ridiculousness is overwhelming,” said Harwood. “The idea that the president’s lawyer would be talking this way and would be consorting with these two accused criminals, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, to try to dig up dirt on Biden — those people are also working for the legal team of this Ukrainian oligarch tied to the Russian mob. This is — it’s like a bad movie.”

“And Rudy Giuliani, I don’t know what happened to Rudy Giuliani since he was the mayor of New York City, but he has so embarrassed himself in the way he has acted, the things that he said to reporters deliberately and the things he said by accident,” added Harwood. “It’s astounding.”

Watch below: