Giuliani demands investigation of Ambassador Yovanovitch — but can’t even spell her name

Rudy Giuliani on Monday demanded an investigation into former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch — who had spent the day testifying before Congress.

Giuliani made the statement while retweeting a conspiracy theory by Tom Fitton of the far-right group Judicial Watch:

“No wonder [Trump] and President Zelensky of Ukraine agreed Ambassador Yonacovitch (sic) was a real problem,” Giuliani said, while misspelling Yovanovitch’s name.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wonder if Shiftless asked her about this? Will there be an investigation or is she another ‘Protected Person’ like Biden & Hillary,” Giuliani tweeted.

Despite being implicated in the scandal, Giuliani has continued to speak out in attempts to defend the work he did with Trump to solicit foreign election assistance.

No wonder both @realDonaldTrump and President Zelensky of Ukraine agreed Ambassador Yonacovitch was a real problem. I wonder if Shiftless asked her about this? Will there be an investigation or is she another “Protected Person” like Biden & Hillary. https://t.co/qpQDJbc29I — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 14, 2019