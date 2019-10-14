Quantcast
Giuliani demands investigation of Ambassador Yovanovitch — but can’t even spell her name

58 mins ago

Rudy Giuliani on Monday demanded an investigation into former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch — who had spent the day testifying before Congress.

Giuliani made the statement while retweeting a conspiracy theory by Tom Fitton of the far-right group Judicial Watch:

“No wonder [Trump] and President Zelensky of Ukraine agreed Ambassador Yonacovitch (sic) was a real problem,” Giuliani said, while misspelling Yovanovitch’s name.

“I wonder if Shiftless asked her about this? Will there be an investigation or is she another ‘Protected Person’ like Biden & Hillary,” Giuliani tweeted.

Despite being implicated in the scandal, Giuliani has continued to speak out in attempts to defend the work he did with Trump to solicit foreign election assistance.

