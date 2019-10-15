Giuliani fires back at Bolton after leaked deposition roils the White House

Over the summer, former national security advisor John Bolton fiercely opposed efforts by Rudy Giuliani and others in the White House to pressure Ukraine to dig up information on Donald Trump’s political rival Joe Biden and his son.
Bolton said he didn’t want to be part of the “drug deal” White House Chief-of-Staff Mick Mulvany and E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland were cooking up in Ukraine. He also referred to Giuliani as “a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up.” The reports emerged from a leaked deposition by Fiona Hill, the president’s former advisor for Russian and Eurasian affairs.
Giuliani wasted no time shooting back, giving a statement to Fox News.
“I am disappointed in John,” Giuliani said in a statement to Fox News. “I’m not sure he realizes I received all this evidence as part of my representation of the president. It was all part of the evidence, and suppression of evidence, involving Ukrainian collusion and the origin of some of the false information against the president.”
Over the summer Bolton was booted from his position by Trump, due to differences in their approach to foreign policy.
Democrats, who have launched an impeachment inquiry, claim that the president threatened to withhold crucial military aid from Ukraine unless they dug up dirt on the Bidens.
