Giuliani has secret ‘log’ of his Ukraine contacts: Ex-Trump lawyer says he has ‘seen the book’

Published

1 hour ago

on

Former Donald Trump lawyer Jay Goldberg on Thursday revealed that he has seen a secret “book” compiled by Rudy Giuliani logging his contracts in Ukraine.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Goldberg says the book as not yet been subpoenaed.

“I think Guiliani has been seduced by Mar-a-Lago, the lifestyle. It’s very heady to be on the plane, gold-plated,” Goldberg said.

“Does Rudy Giuliani have any evidence or records that could resolve what he was doing with Ukraine?” Melber asked.

“Yes,” Goldberg replied.

“There’s a book that he kept of all the contacts that he made while in the Ukraine,” Goldberg revealed. “It hasn’t been subpoenaed thus far. It hasn’t come to light.”

“Rudy Giuliani prepared this book, you say. Have you seen it?” Melber asked.

“I’ve seen the book,” Goldberg replied. “Rudy Giuliani likes to keep a log of the things that he’s doing because he wants to show it to the client.”

Watch:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
