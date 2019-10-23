Giuliani henchmen caught on tape doing statewide tour for Indiana Republicans during 2018 election

New images of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman with prominent Republicans emerged on Wednesday.

“Two associates of Rudy Giuliani who are accused of illegally funneling foreign money into U.S. campaigns attended an Indiana Republican event promoting U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and others just days before the 2018 election,” the Indy Star reports.

“The reason remains a mystery,” the newspaper noted.

“The two men, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, accompanied Giuliani on the Nov. 3, 2018, campaign stop in Franklin Township. They can be seen in photographs and video from the event, but Braun’s campaign said they weren’t there at his invitation,” the Star reported. “The event took place at a time when federal prosecutors say Parnas and Fruman were trying to enhance their influence in political circles by attending events and contributing money to candidates across the country.”

Gov. Eric Hohlcomb and Sen. Todd Young also attended the event.

“An IndyStar video of Giuliani’s campaign stop in Indiana shows the two men, clad in suits and dark sunglasses, accompanying the former New York City mayor as he arrives at the event. They can also be seen in photos posted to Indiana Republican Party social media accounts,” the newspaper noted.

