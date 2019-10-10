Giuliani told Trump to help him exonerate corrupt Iranian investor he was representing: report

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that Rudy Giuliani was the one who pressured President Donald Trump in 2017 to ask then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to help him lean on the Justice Department to let off Reza Zarrab, an Iranian-Turkish gold investor who was being represented by Giuliani at the time.

Zarrab was convicted of paying out ten-figure bribes to a Turkish economic minister to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran. But before the conviction occurred, Trump pressured Tillerson to help him make the case go away — something Tillerson adamantly refused to do.

The revelation could land Giuliani in even greater legal jeopardy, as two of his associates are arrested for conspiracy to violate campaign finance laws in connection with the Ukraine scandal.