Quantcast
Connect with us

Giuliani’s Ukraine henchman once held a gun to man’s head and threatened to kill him if he told police: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Lev Parnas, one of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s henchmen who tried to help him pressure the Ukrainian government, has a long history of making death threats and associating with fraudsters, according to a new report from Politico.

According to Politico, a restraining order filed by a man who was once Parnas’s landlord back in 2008 claimed that Parnas threatened to kill him after he asked him to vacate the apartment that he was renting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you call the cops, they are not going to find you ever,” Parnas told the man, according to the complaint.

Days later, the two men got into another argument about vacating the apartment, and this time Parnas pulled a gun on the landlord and held it to his head.

“This is my last warning to you,” Parnas allegedly said.

Days later, police confronted Parnas and seized several weapons in his possession, including a .38 revolver, a 9mm pistol, an automatic pistol, and a .40-caliber Glock pistol.

ADVERTISEMENT

The landlord’s petition against Parnas was denied without prejudice, however, when he could not produce concrete evidence of being threatened.

But Politico reports that this was just one of several disturbing instances from Parnas’s past, which has included “working with fraudsters and others tied to organized crime.”

Read the whole report here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The president got his head handed to him’: CNN panel points out GOP is fleeing Trump after Syria vote

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

A CNN panel discussion on Donald Trump's very bad Wednesday turned to a House vote that saw Republicans joining with Democrats en masse in condemning the president's actions in Syria, with the panelists agreeing it is bad sign for Trump's future.

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, CNN regulars Jeffrey Toobin and Dana Bash said Trump is facing big problems as impeachment looms.

According to Bash, a big part of Trump's bad day was word of his "meltdown" on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spreading to congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

As she noted the now-famous picture of Pelosi confronting the president, Bash explained, "It's hard to see how that picture shows anything other than her literally and figuratively standing up to the president, particularly after what we now are told from people on both sides of the aisle who were in that room happened where the president was, again to use his words, 'rude to her'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Wonder who wrote this nice tweet’: Trump offers surprisingly ‘warm condolences’ to Cummings family

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump offered his "warmest condolences" to the family of Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died at 68 -- but many had doubts about who wrote that message.

The president had frequently attacked Cummings, who commanded respect and admiration from Democrats and Republicans alike, and social media users had been waiting to see Trump's reaction to the Maryland Democrat's passing.

Trump extended a message to the lawmaker's family and friends, and said that Cummings' voice would be nearly impossible to replace.

"My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings," Trump tweeted. "I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The Trump murder video is no joke: It’s an encouragement to ramp up the violence

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

Donald Trump is not a “friendly fascist.” Unlike Ronald Reagan, the prototype for that concept, Trump does not pretend to be harmless. He does not offer up fake smiles and a cheerful nature, or display empathy and human concern for others, feigned or otherwise.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Donald Trump is direct, obvious and public in his threats against democracy, the Constitution and the rule of law. Trump and his movement are working to destroy America’s multiracial democracy through appeals to a mythic past that will “Make America Great Again.” In practice this means undoing all the social progress and democratic reforms of the last century or more and returning to a society where white people — rich white male Christians, in particular — are fully in control over all aspects of American society for all time.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image