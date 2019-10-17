Giuliani’s Ukraine henchman once held a gun to man’s head and threatened to kill him if he told police: report

Lev Parnas, one of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s henchmen who tried to help him pressure the Ukrainian government, has a long history of making death threats and associating with fraudsters, according to a new report from Politico.

According to Politico, a restraining order filed by a man who was once Parnas’s landlord back in 2008 claimed that Parnas threatened to kill him after he asked him to vacate the apartment that he was renting.

“If you call the cops, they are not going to find you ever,” Parnas told the man, according to the complaint.

Days later, the two men got into another argument about vacating the apartment, and this time Parnas pulled a gun on the landlord and held it to his head.

“This is my last warning to you,” Parnas allegedly said.

Days later, police confronted Parnas and seized several weapons in his possession, including a .38 revolver, a 9mm pistol, an automatic pistol, and a .40-caliber Glock pistol.

The landlord’s petition against Parnas was denied without prejudice, however, when he could not produce concrete evidence of being threatened.

But Politico reports that this was just one of several disturbing instances from Parnas’s past, which has included “working with fraudsters and others tied to organized crime.”

Read the whole report here.