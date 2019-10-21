GOP co-sponsor of Adam Schiff censure resolution received donations from Giuliani’s arrested Ukraine pal

One of the co-sponsors of a resolution to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) also received campaign donations from one of Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine associates who was recently arrested.
Lancaster Online reported earlier this month that Igor Fruman donated the approximately $2,500 to Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-PA).
Fruman was later arrested for funneling foreign money into U.S. campaigns.
On Monday, Republicans pushed for a vote on the censure of Schiff. The resolution is being cosponsored by Smucker. Schiff is leading the investigation into President Donald Trump’s admitted attempts to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.
Republicans allege that Schiff “misled the American people” by reading a satirized version of Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president.
Smucker is on record saying that he will return Fruman’s campaign donations, which were made under an alias.
