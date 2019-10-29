GOP fears 2020 wipeout in Senate and White House: ‘These incumbents have terrible job approvals’

Republicans are increasingly fearful of signs showing they may lose control of the U.S. Senate — along with the White House.
Democrats won control of the House in last year’s midterms, and GOP lawmakers in swing districts have been retiring instead of facing tough re-election campaigns, but their Senate majority suddenly seems vulnerable, as well, reported Axios.
Democrats have been raising more money and polling better than Republican incumbents in races throughout the country, and President Donald Trump is falling behind every major Democratic candidate nationally and in individual swing states.
“The pathway for a narrow Democratic takeover of the upper chamber is looking clearer than ever,” wrote National Journal columnist Josh Kraushaar. “If Trump doesn’t win a second term, Democrats only need to net three seats to win back the majority.”
Three incumbent GOP senators have raised less money than their Democratic challengers in Arizona, Iowa and Maine — which was described as a “three-alarm fire” by U.S. Chamber of Commerce senior political strategist Scott Reed.
“The party was shaken by that,” Reed told Axios. “We’re all worried.”
The Chamber has already started running ads in Arizona and Maine, the earliest the conservative business group has hit the airwaves.
“We have to spend early because the climate stinks,” Reed said. “All these incumbent senators have terrible job approvals and terrible favorables.”
