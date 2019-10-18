GOP giving up trying to reclaim House seats as 2020 wipeout looms: report

Faced with a ticket likely headed by an unpopular president and watching the Democrats rake in campaign cash ahead of the 2020 election, the Republican Party is conceding they will not win back the House by reclaiming seats they lost in the so-called 2018 “blue wave” election.

According to a report from Politico, Democratic candidates have been stockpiling massive amounts of cash to wage war in what is expected to be a high turnout election with Donald Trump as the face of the Republican Party and seats that the GOP thought they might have a shot at now appearing unattainable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thirty-three of the 44 most vulnerable House Democrats have stashed an impressive $1 million or more in the bank well before the election year even begins,” the report states. “And their fundraising pace is not slowing down as they gear up to defend the chamber.”

“The 44 Democrats in the most competitive seats banked a collective $59 million so far,” Politico reports. “Nearly 30 raised $500,000 or more in the third quarter, according to a POLITICO analysis of the fundraising filings. And all but six of the so-called ‘frontliners’ have at least half a million more banked than their challengers, if they have any challenger at all.”

According to the report, teends are so bad for Republicans in some districts, the GOP is not even bothering to recruit a candidate to run against the Democratic nominee.

“The GOP is struggling to adapt to a changing landscape; They can no longer dismiss the strong fundraising as an anomaly when it has remained steady throughout the first three quarters of 2019. And while operatives insist the disparity is not insurmountable, Democrats have undoubtedly amassed a head start in a battle that will be waged in suburban districts that lie in the most expensive media markets in the country,” Politico reports, adding, “In several other swing seats, Democrats are gaining a financial edge that could become prohibitive. Privately, some GOP operatives concede it may not be worth the investment to go after certain freshmen with massive war chests who hold districts in pricey media markets where Trump is not popular.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Not all Republicans are giving up, and some feel there could be a few pick-ups or seats held depending on the district.

“If they have the wrong positions for their districts, money can’t save them,” claimed Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH), who saw his party lose 40 seats while he headed the National Republican Congressional Committee.

According to Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA), it may already be too late for the Republicans who have a lot going against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of them [Democratic nominees] are again building up such strong races that it’s possible they won’t get a competitive candidate,” he stated, before asserting, “We can take them off the playing field.”

You can read more here.