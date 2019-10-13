Quantcast
GOP lawmaker blows up White House talking point Turkey would have attacked US troops if they stayed in Syria

Published

2 hours ago

on

Appearing on “Face the Nation” on Sunday Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) hammered Donald Trump’s decision to remove U.S. troops from Syria, saying the U.S. troops stationed at the border with Turkey would have kept Turkey from invading despite White House claims.

According to the Air Force veteran, “We all know that if there were still those soldiers [there], Turkey wouldn’t attack.”

Speaking with host Margaret Brennan, he added, “To see this yet again, leaving an ally behind, abandoning people that we told that we were going to be with is disheartening, depressing, frankly it’s weak. I don’t see how it follows through on the president’s biggest promise in the campaign to defeat ISIS, because I think it’s going to resurge.”

Watch below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
