GOP lawmaker implodes after CNN host corners him on lies about Joe Biden
Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) had a full blown meltdown during a CNN interview on Friday in which he was caught red-handed peddling falsehoods about former Vice President Joe Biden.
During the interview, Gooden falsely claimed that Biden had bragged about getting Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired while the prosecutor was investigating his son, Hunter Biden.
In reality, the investigation into Hunter Biden’s employer, energy company Burisma, had been shelved by the time the former vice president had started lobbying the Ukrainian government to fire Shokin. Additionally, multiple foreign governments, not just the United States, were calling on Ukraine to fire its prosecutor because he wasn’t doing enough to investigate corruption in the country.
“There is zero evidence at this point that Joe Biden did anything wrong,” Harlow pointed out. “As you know, he was among so many leaders in the West calling for Shokin to be pushed out as prosecutor.”
“How do you know this?” Gooden angrily demanded.
“Because I read it,” Harlow shot back while holding up several papers. “Because I have it here. Because we fact check.”
“Did you read it in a leaked report?” he shouted back. “A leaked report that you haven’t seen? is it from the New York Times?”
“It’s not,” Harlow replied.
She then quoted from a former Bush administration official who backed up her assertion that multiple governments and institutions were putting pressure on Ukraine to fire Shokin — not just Joe Biden.
Harlow then turned back to Gooden and asked what evidence he had that Biden had committed a crime — and he proceeded to fume about unspecified “corruption.”
Constitutional scholar issues dire warning: Impeach Trump or our democracy ‘will fail’
A constitutional scholar tells CNN's Fareed Zakaria that American democracy is in real danger of failing if the House of Representatives fails to impeach President Donald Trump.
In a clip aired on CNN Friday morning, Harvard Law School professor Noah Feldman tells Zakaria that the mechanics of the Constitution make it clear that impeachment is the sole way an American president can be held accountable for high crimes and misdemeanors.
In particular, Feldman says that he believes it is wildly implausible to argue that Trump was not seeking a thing of personal value from Ukraine when he asked its government to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.
Rick Santorum slammed by conservative Max Boot in CNN clash over ‘loyal lickspittles’ for Trump
A CNN panel featuring both former Republican Senator Rick Santorum and conservative columnist Max Boot grew heated on Friday morning on the topic of the GOP lawmakers storming a closed-door impeachment inquiry hearing on Wednesday, with Boot calling the GOP lawmakers "loyal lickspittles" for the president.
With "New Day" host Alisyn Camerota moderating, the two conservatives went toe-to-toe in the combative segment.
"Look, I think there's a lot of frustration on the Republican side about the way the Democrats are conducting this," Santorum began. "It's a purely political exercise on the part of the Democrats. I mean, they are not following what would be the normal course of an impeachment process and I think their objective is purely political. I don't think they really believe that they're going to impeach -- well, they're going to impeach him -- but that this president will be convicted in the Senate. So they're seeing this as a political exercise and controlling it like a political exercise and the Republican response is if they're going to treat this as a political exercise, we will too."
‘I am asking you a direct question’: CNN reporter corners evasive White House adviser on Trump trade talks
Even when he was facing an impeachment inquiry for asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, President Donald Trump openly recommended that the Chinese government investigate the Bidens. This week, CNN’s Jim Sciutto asked White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro if it was appropriate for Trump to ask the Chinese government to investigate the Bidens when trade discussions were taking place — and Sciutto got a very evasive non-answer.