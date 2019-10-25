CNN’s Sciutto flabbergasted after GOP lawmaker’s trainwreck interview with Poppy Harlow

Following host Harlow having to repeatedly fact-check the GOP lawmaker, who waved his hands around and complained about fake news when pressed to defend his claims about Vice President Joe Biden among other topics, the transition to Sciutto found him looking dumbfounded.
After host Harlow sternly warned the GOP lawmaker to not to insult the network, Sciutto finally spoke up.
“Poppy, good to you for calling it out — it’s a frequent talking point, go to the ‘fake news media,’ I had an experience yesterday asking direct questions of the president’s trade adviser,” he said of his interview with Peter Navarro.
“I know, I know,” she replied.
“And more power to you,” he continued. “Listen, it’s about giving straight answers to straight questions.”
“I just think words matter. and when you represent so many people in the U.S. Congress and you write that someone has committed a crime, come here with the evidence and I’m happy to debate it with you any time,” she explained.
“Well, he didn’t answer the question, so that’s why I love broadcasting with you, Poppy,” Sciutto replied.
Watch below (which also contains footage of Gooden ranting):
During yet another extended South Lawn ran rant while a chopper awaited, President Donald Trump disavowed any election shenanigans within his administration and those defending him against impeachment, saying, "I don't have teams," before adding "I am the team."
Speaking to reporters and jumping from topic to topic, before complaining about what he considers a conspiracy against his presidency, Trump portrayed himself as a man alone.
"Here's the thing, I don't have teams, everyone is talking about teams, I'm the team," he shouted over the chopper noise."I did nothing wrong. This has been going on from before I got elected."
Politico is reporting that the White House is looking for outside help pushing back at the Democratic-led House's impeachment inquiry and is considering former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as the face of the administration's endeavors.
According to the report, "After weeks of scoffing at the notion of bolstering their forces for the impeachment battle, White House aides and allies are now planning to add a top communications specialist to the team to help President Donald Trump fight back against the Democrats’ inquiry, before noting, "Two names are under serious consideration for the job: Tony Sayegh, a former top Treasury aide, and Pam Bondi, the former Florida Attorney General."
