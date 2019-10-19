Quantcast
GOP lawmakers openly revolting against Trump’s ‘indefensible’ decision to hold G7 at his golf resort

1 min ago

Already reeling from criticism from within his own party for withdrawing U.S. troops in Syria setting off the slaughter of Kurds by invaders from Turkey, Donald Trump is now being openly condemned by GOP lawmakers over his decision to hold next year’s G7 conference at one of his golf resorts.

According to a report from the Washington Post, Republicans are openly complaining that the president’s decision is putting them on the spot when asked to defend the president’s blatant play to personally profit from the annual get-together.

Noting that they spoke with over 20 GOP lawmakers about the G7 decision, the Post reports, “A growing number of congressional Republicans expressed exasperation Friday over what they view as President Trump’s indefensible behavior, a sign that the president’s stranglehold on his party is starting to weaken as Congress hurtles toward a historic impeachment vote.”

“Many said they were repulsed by Trump’s decision to host an international summit at his own resort and incensed by acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s admission — later withdrawn — that U.S. aid to Ukraine was withheld for political reasons. Others expressed anger over the president’s abandonment of Kurdish allies in Syria,” the report continues.

According to Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL), the president’s latest actions are making him consider impeachment.

“I’m still thinking about it, you know?” Rooney told reporters. “I’ve been real mindful of the fact that during Watergate, all the people I knew said, ‘Oh, they’re just abusing Nixon, and it’s a witch hunt.’ Turns out it wasn’t a witch hunt. It was really bad.”

Another claimed he would not back the president’s decision.

“You have to go out and try to defend him. Well, I don’t know if I can do that!” stated Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID). “I have no doubt that Doral is a really good place — I’ve been there, I know. But it is politically insensitive. They should have known what the kickback is going to be on this, that politically he’s doing it for his own benefit.”

Another senior GOP lawmaker, who wished to remain anonymous, chimed in that the president is continually forcing Republicans to “defend the indefensible.”

Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC) attempted to straddle the fence by being critical while minimizing how problematic it was, saying, “I think the optics aren’t good . . . but we have a lot more problems to worry about.”

Avid Trump defender Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) also was dismayed about how Trump’s self-dealing looked.

“I would encourage those at the White House to look at the optics and appearance of this,” he explained. “Even the appearance of impropriety is something we need to take into consideration. I have concerns about this.”

Outgoing Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI), who has already been critical of the Trump and has claimed to have to defend the president led him to decide to not run for re-election, suggested the president handed the Democrats another weapon in the impeachment battle.

“I’m not sure the wisdom of that” Doral decision, he remarked, adding, “It just further fans the flames that the Democrats have been ranting about.”

You can read more here.

