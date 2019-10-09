Quantcast
GOP official indicted for human smuggling and sale of children in bizarre international fraud scheme

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, NBC News reported that Maricopa County assessor Paul Petersen has been indicted on 11 counts, including human smuggling and sale of a child, as part of a far-reaching international adoption fraud scheme.

Petersen, according to prosecutors, transported some 40 pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to Utah to give birth, and proceeded to sell the babies to U.S. families for $40,000. He also is accused of fraudulently billing Medicaid for the prenatal costs, by claiming the Marshallese women were residents of Arizona.

A Republican, Peterson was first appointed to the position of Maricopa County assessor in 2013 after serving as the office’s liaison to the legislature, and won a regularly scheduled election unopposed in 2016.

His adoption law practice first came under scrutiny by the Honolulu Civil Beat in 2018. He was taken into custody by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security Investigations, and officials from the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

“While Mr. Petersen is entitled to a presumption of innocence, our investigation uncovered evidence that he has committed horrible crimes,” said Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes. “Petersen’s illegal adoption scheme exploited highly vulnerable groups in two countries — the birth mothers and families in the Marshall Islands and the adoptive parents here in Utah.”

Lindsey Graham accuses Trump of ‘shamelessly abandoning’ Kurdish allies

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of President Donald Trump's staunchest defenders, angrily lashed out at the White House on Wednesday amid reports that the Turkish military has launched an operation in northern Syria that is putting America's Kurdish allies in grave danger.

"If media reports are accurate and Turkey has entered northern Syria -- a disaster is in the making," Graham wrote on Twitter. "Pray for our Kurdish allies who have been shamelessly abandoned by the Trump Administration. This move ensures the reemergence of ISIS."

Trump accused of 26 more sex assaults in explosive new book

Published

53 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Esquire reported that a new book by journalists Barry Levine and Monique El-Faizy details dozens of new sexual misconduct and assault allegations against President Donald Trump.

"All the President’s Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator" details 43 previously unreported cases in which Trump is accused of sexual misconduct — including 26 cases of assault that involved unwanted sexual contact.

Trump has already been accused by nearly two dozen women of groping, forcible kissing, and rape or attempted rape. One of the most recent accusations came from advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who alleges Trump raped her in a department store in the 1990s.

President’s spiritual adviser: ‘To say no to President Trump would be saying no to God’

Published

59 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's spiritual adviser Paula White says she was ordered by God to serve the Republican president.

The prosperity gospel pastor explained that she was compelled to serve as chair of Trump's evangelical advisory board.

"Literally, the God aspect, like, what God told me to do, how I even got involved, because the one thing that I said, I'll never do politics," White said. "But when it came down to it, it wasn't about doing politics, it was about an assignment. To say no to President Trump would be saying no to God, and I won't do that."

Pastor Paula White claims that she was ordered by God to serve as an adviser to Trump: "To say 'no' to President Trump would be saying 'no' to God, and I won't do that." pic.twitter.com/7Z7uH4aneT

