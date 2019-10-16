Growing chorus of Senate Republicans rebuke Trump over his Syria pullout
In the wake of President Trump’s decision to pull US troops out of northeast Syria, a growing chorus of Senate Republicans are dismissing Trump’s threat of economic sanctions against Turkey if it continues its incursion into the region, the Washington Examiner reports.
According to Sen. John Thune (R-SD), attempts to apply meaningful sanctions on Turkey after Trump green lit its invasion are just politicians “grasping to come up with something,” adding that the Trump’s decision “was a mistake” from the beginning.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), a frequent critic of the President, also spoke out, saying that sanctions “aren’t going to do any good.”
“Abandoning [the Kurds] in my opinion, was an enormous strategic mistake and represents one of the darkest days in American foreign policy history,” Romney added.
Also criticizing Trump’s decision was Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), wh0 said that sanctions could actually be a boon to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, framing him as someone willing to stand up to the US.
“There is no way to unravel it, there is no way to undo some of the more significant damage it’s done,” Rubio said.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also issued a rare criticism of Trump.
“I’m sorry that we are where we are,” McConnell said. “I hope that the vice president and the secretary of state can somehow repair the damage.”
Breaking Banner
White House leaked ‘insane letter’ to Fox host — that makes Trump look ridiculously ‘dumb’
President Donald Trump was ridiculed on Wednesday after a letter was leaked that President Donald Trump sent to Turkish President Recep Erdo?an.
The letter was sent a week ago, on October 9th.
A copy of the letter, where Trump warned Erdo?an not to be a fool, was obtained by Fox Business personality Trish Regan.
https://twitter.com/trish_regan/status/1184559361638748161
Commentary on the letter was swift -- and brutal.
Here's some of what people were saying:
https://twitter.com/chrislhayes/status/1184570895043571713
Can’t tell if parody of dumb guy trying to cover his tracks or real dumb guy who is covering tracks
‘You can buy the USA’ thanks to Trump: Counterintelligence expert
Counterintelligence expert Malcolm Nance said during a political discussion Wednesday that the United States of America has clearly become a "pay-to-play" nation under President Donald Trump.
"After 2016, it became clear that the only thing we were really going to look into was Donald Trump's relationships with Moscow.," Nance said in a discussion with SiriusXM Progress host Dean Obeidallah.
"But I think it became pretty clear to the oligarchs that they weren't going after the oligarchs, they were going after Donald Trump and a very specific link to foreign intelligence," continued Nance. "And that meant their money could talk again. You have to understand, these people were doing it to lift these crippling sanctions that Trump fought tooth and nail against."
