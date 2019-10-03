Quantcast
Connect with us

Harvard Law’s Laurence Tribe reveals the ‘theme’ for impeachment — that he’s going to help write

Published

1 hour ago

on

Constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe suggested he may be personally helping Democrats craft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Tribe, who has taught at Harvard Law for a half-century and argued three-dozen cases before the United States Supreme Court, was interviewed on Thursday by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber.

Tribe said it was important for Democrats “to zero–in on one common theme.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That theme is that when someone uses the power and majesty of the presidency, its financial power, its military power — not to benefit the United States — but to benefit him or herself and his or her own re-election,” he explained. “That is a betrayal of a fiduciary duty to the nation.”

“And that is what is involved in the pattern — the continuing pattern — of abuses that is typified Ukraine and China, but extends beyond them,” he continued.

“The key point isn’t just that it’s a federal felony to solicit foreign help in an American election. That sounds technical. The point is that it wasn’t just soliciting foreign help, it was leveraging the powers that go with the office to intervene in our policy, whether it’s with tariffs and trade with China or helping the little Ukrainian defense against the powerful Russian bear,” Tribe explained.

“It is that matter, of taking the power of the presidency and using it for selfish purchases, that is the core impeachable offense. And that could be a central article of impeachment, not an article that gets lost in technical detail. And we have virtually all the evidence we need to start writing that article, and I look forward to helping to write it,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You look forward to helping write it? Have you been contacted?” Melber asked.

“Well, I don’t talk about my direct contacts, but I’ve had friends and former students who are on the Hill and advise them all the time,” Tribe replied.

“And if asked though, in a more formal way you would go in and help, right, for the house?” Melber asked. “Long before we got to meet on television, I was reading you in law school. You are one of the foremost constitutional experts and you’ve advised the Congress in the past, so it’s a reasonable question.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I would certainly be very happy to advise Congress now. That’s something that Congress, I think, is interested in doing because its interested in getting the law right,” Tribe replied.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This is insane’: George Conway says ‘Trump’s gotta go’ after bombshell about call with China

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway said it was imperative that President Donald Trump be removed from office after a bombshell report that the president sought dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden from China during a June phone call.

"When President Donald Trump suggested — without prompting — that China should investigate Joe Biden and his son, he thrust another political grudge into what was already the world's most complicated and consequential relationship," CNN reported Thursday. "The move startled Chinese officials, who say they have little interest in becoming embroiled in a US political controversy. And it amounted to the latest extraordinary effort by Trump to openly request political assistance from foreign governments."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Two Trump envoys drafted statement for Ukrainian president to read pledging to investigate Biden: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that in addition to President Donald Trump pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky by phone call to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, a pair of Trump administration officials drafted a statement for him to read publicly that would have pledged him to do so.

"The statement would have committed Ukraine to investigating the energy company Burisma, which had employed Hunter Biden, the younger son of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.," reported Times journalists Ken Vogel and Michael Schmidt. "And it would have called for the Ukrainian government to look into what Mr. Trump and his allies believe was interference by Ukrainians in the 2016 election in the United States to benefit Hillary Clinton."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Harvard Law’s Laurence Tribe reveals the ‘theme’ for impeachment — that he’s going to help write

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

Constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe suggested he may be personally helping Democrats craft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Tribe, who has taught at Harvard Law for a half-century and argued three-dozen cases before the United States Supreme Court, was interviewed on Thursday by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber.

Tribe said it was important for Democrats "to zero--in on one common theme."

"That theme is that when someone uses the power and majesty of the presidency, its financial power, its military power -- not to benefit the United States -- but to benefit him or herself and his or her own re-election," he explained. "That is a betrayal of a fiduciary duty to the nation."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image