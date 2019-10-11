Quantcast
‘He could sprout horns’: Trump supporter boasts he would ‘vote twice’ if president turned into literal Satan

October 11, 2019

A Wisconsin Trump supporter suggested he would eagerly commit voter fraud to back the president, even if he turned into the devil himself.

Bloomberg has been reaching out to die-hard Republican voter William Chaney and other supporters of President Donald Trump to take their temperature since the 2016 election, and the website found they’re still on board.

The 44-year-old La Crosse resident, a married father of one who works as an account executive at a wholesale mortgage lender, isn’t concerned about the Ukraine scandal that’s the center of an impeachment inquiry against the president.

“I don’t think he did anything wrong,” Chaney said. “There’s nothing there, and the Democrats are going to spell their own doom going after Trump on this.”

The impeachment inquiry, which has been gathering public support since Democrats launched it two weeks ago, actually makes Chaney more enthusiastic for the president.

“This makes me more, way more energized, as if I wasn’t energized enough,” he said. “I love Donald Trump unapologetically. I love the fact that he fights back, that he sticks up for the people, he doesn’t take sh*t, and if someone throws him sh*t he throws it right back.”

Chaney said there’s literally nothing that could change his mind on Trump.

“Is there anything he could do to make him lose my vote? Not a thing,” Chaney said. “He could sprout horns — I’m voting for him, twice.”

Trump suffers another big legal loss — court rejects his stonewalling of financial records subpoena

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

The United States District Court for the District of Columbia on Friday dealt President Donald Trump a significant legal blow.

As reported by BuzzFeed News' Zoe Tillman, the court rejected an appeal from the president's lawyers that sought to block a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee of the president's financial records.

NOW: The DC Circuit has affirmed a lower court order rejecting Trump's legal challenge to House Dems' subpoena seeking financial records from Trump's accounting firm — waiting on the full opinion, here's the one-page summary pic.twitter.com/UKTQDZ0PRL

‘Up to his neck in dirty money’: Dems demand to know who’s paying Rudy Giuliani

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani regularly says that he is representing President Donald Trump on a pro bono basis -- but House Democrats believe that someone out there is actually picking up the tab for his services.

The Daily Beast reports that Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) is demanding that the former New York mayor explain who has been funding his overseas adventures to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, since Giuliani isn't a government employee and he says he isn't being paid directly by Trump.

