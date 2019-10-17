‘He literally has no idea what he is saying’: Naval War College professor blasts Trump’s incoherent celebration of Turkey deal
Speaking this afternoon from the tarmac at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Forth Worth, President Trump praised the US-announced ceasefire in Turkey, calling it an “incredible outcome.”
“When those guns start shooting, they tend to do things, but I will tell you, on behalf of the United States I want to thank Turkey, I want to thank all of the people that have gotten together and made this happen,” Trump said. “I want to thank everybody. And the other thing I want to thank as a group, I want to thank the Kurds, because they were incredibly happy with this solution. This is a solution that really — well it saved their lives, frankly. It saved their lives.”
But according to U.S. Naval War College professor Tom Nichols, Trump words are just a “stream of hot crazy.”
Trump is now saying he stopped “virtually a world war.“
“The Kurds are now much more inclined to do what has to be done.”
“This is a situation where everybody is happy.“
This is just a stream of hot crazy.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 17, 2019
I am watching the president babbling. “We got everything we ever dreamed of. I want to thank the Kurds. They’re very happy with the solution.”
He literally has no idea what he is saying.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 17, 2019
“He literally has no idea what he is saying,” Nichols tweeted.
According to the Turkish foreign minister, the operation in Syria is currently “paused” and is not a “ceasefire.”
A senior US official speaking to CNN says that the deal made with Turkey is “essentially validating” Erdogan’s invasion.
“This is essentially the US validating what Turkey did and allowing them to annex a portion of Syria and displace the Kurdish population,” the official said.
