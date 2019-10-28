‘He sounded like Saddam Hussein’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe trashes Trump’s ‘un-American’ speech announcing ISIS leader’s death
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was thoroughly disgusted by President Donald Trump’s announcement that Islamic State leader Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed by U.S. forces.
The “Morning Joe” host rolled video showing the remarkable similarities between Trump’s announcement and the speech President Barack Obama gave after Osama bin Laden was slain, but the current president then veered off-script to insult and mock the ISIS leader’s killing.
“The president of the United States went on to talk about how Baghdadi died like a dog, a coward, whimpering and sniveling,” Scarborough said. “He didn’t sound like the president of the United States, he sounded like Saddam Hussein after torturing people, Moammar Gadhafi after torturing people. It was deeply un-American, deeply troubling.”
Scarborough said the president’s insulting speech was a propaganda gift to Islamic radicals.
“Let’s step back from the president’s bungling stagecraft, step back from all of his un-American strongman instincts and let’s just look at the geopolitical implications of what happened yesterday,” he said. “How does this shape the fight against ISIS, the fight against Islamic terrorism in the months to come?”
Donald J. Trump: A graceless boor — even in victory
The announcement that U.S. commandos targeted and killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, founder and leader of ISIS, was welcome news, of course. Removal of the terrorist leader, plus retrieval of documents and plans, calls for congratulations.
That Donald Trump would make it a star turn for himself was, well, expected. It’s a legitimate accomplishment, by others, but on his watch. So good for us, and good for him.
He even managed to thank others for their efforts, starting with Russia, Syria and Iraq, but including Syrian Kurds, as well as the same Deep State intelligence officers he has been spending years trashing.
New species found in whale shark mouth
A whale shark's mouth might not seem like the most hospitable environment for a home, but Japanese researchers have found there's no place like it for a newly-discovered shrimp-like creature.
The tiny inhabitants -- dubbed podocerus jinbe -- are a variety of gammaridea, a species known for their hardy ability to live in environments ranging from high mountains to the deep sea.
But lead researcher Ko Tomikawa, an associate professor at Hiroshima University, said he was "surprised" to find them living in the mouth of an animal.
"This creature, which is usually 3-5 centimetres long, is amazing because they can live in so many different kinds of environment," Tomikawa told AFP.
Chill your Netflix habit, climate experts say
Movie nights once required driving to the local video store to rent, rewind and return the latest blockbuster. Now on-demand video content providers offer countless binge-worthy options at the touch of a finger.
But experts say the ease of streaming services comes with a hefty environmental price tag.
Watching a half-hour show would lead to emissions of 1.6 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent, said Maxime Efoui-Hess of French think tank the Shift Project. That's equivalent to driving 3.9 miles (6.28 kilometres).Last year, online video streaming produced emissions equivalent to Spain and that amount may double in the next six years, according to the Shift Project.
While most of the online traffic -- 34 percent -- is related to streaming videos, on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu, for example, the next biggest sector is online porn.