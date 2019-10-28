‘He sounded like Saddam Hussein’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe trashes Trump’s ‘un-American’ speech announcing ISIS leader’s death

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was thoroughly disgusted by President Donald Trump’s announcement that Islamic State leader Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed by U.S. forces.

The “Morning Joe” host rolled video showing the remarkable similarities between Trump’s announcement and the speech President Barack Obama gave after Osama bin Laden was slain, but the current president then veered off-script to insult and mock the ISIS leader’s killing.

“The president of the United States went on to talk about how Baghdadi died like a dog, a coward, whimpering and sniveling,” Scarborough said. “He didn’t sound like the president of the United States, he sounded like Saddam Hussein after torturing people, Moammar Gadhafi after torturing people. It was deeply un-American, deeply troubling.”

Scarborough said the president’s insulting speech was a propaganda gift to Islamic radicals.

“Let’s step back from the president’s bungling stagecraft, step back from all of his un-American strongman instincts and let’s just look at the geopolitical implications of what happened yesterday,” he said. “How does this shape the fight against ISIS, the fight against Islamic terrorism in the months to come?”