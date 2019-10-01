‘He was on the call’: Shep Smith knocks Pompeo for claiming ignorance of Trump’s Ukraine conversation

On today’s edition of Shepard Smith Reporting, Fox News host Shepard Smith delved into a number of topics related to news of Democrats’ recent launching of an impeachment inquiry into President Trump. At the outset of the segment, Smith pointed out that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that “five of his employees will not show up for depositions over the next two weeks with the House Democrats, because it’s, as he put it, ‘not feasible.'”

Smith referred to recent reports that say Pompeo was on Trump’s infamous July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where Trump asked Zelensky to investigate claims of alleged misconduct by 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Smith then played a clip of Pompeo ignoring a reporter’s question about the call, contrasting that with Pompeo’s words from about a week ago where he claimed that he not seen the whistleblower’s complaint that details the call.

“Well, he was on the call,” Smith said.

Watch the video below: