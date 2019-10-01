‘He was on the call’: Shep Smith knocks Pompeo for claiming ignorance of Trump’s Ukraine conversation
On today’s edition of Shepard Smith Reporting, Fox News host Shepard Smith delved into a number of topics related to news of Democrats’ recent launching of an impeachment inquiry into President Trump. At the outset of the segment, Smith pointed out that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that “five of his employees will not show up for depositions over the next two weeks with the House Democrats, because it’s, as he put it, ‘not feasible.'”
Smith referred to recent reports that say Pompeo was on Trump’s infamous July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where Trump asked Zelensky to investigate claims of alleged misconduct by 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.
Smith then played a clip of Pompeo ignoring a reporter’s question about the call, contrasting that with Pompeo’s words from about a week ago where he claimed that he not seen the whistleblower’s complaint that details the call.
“Well, he was on the call,” Smith said.
Watch the video below:
Breaking Banner
Trump wanted to shoot immigrants in the legs — and build a moat with alligators: report
President Donald Trump offered absolutely bizarre ideas to shut down the border with Mexico according to a new bombshell report from The New York Times.
"The Oval Office meeting this past March began, as so many had, with President Trump fuming about migrants. But this time he had a solution. As White House advisers listened astonished, he ordered them to shut down the entire 2,000-mile border with Mexico — by noon the next day," the newspaper reported.
Trump wanted a cost estimate to build a moat.
Breaking Banner
State Department Inspector General giving ‘urgent’ Ukraine briefing to Congress: report
The top watchdog at the State Department will be giving an "urgent" briefing to Congress on Ukraine, ABC News reported Tuesday.
"The State Department’s Inspector General is expected to brief staffers from several House and Senate committees on Wednesday afternoon about documents obtained from the department’s Office of the Legal Adviser concerning documents related to the State Department and Ukraine, sources familiar with the planned briefing told ABC News," the network reported.
Breaking Banner
Bill Barr was in Rome to hear a secret tape from the Maltese professor who kicked off the Russia investigation: report
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast's Barbie Latza Nadeau reported that one of the primary purposes for Attorney General William Barr's mysterious trip to Italy with U.S. Attorney John Durham was to hear a secret tape from Joseph Mifsud, the shadowy Maltese professor whose actions helped to trigger the Russia investigation.
"The Daily Beast has learned that Barr and Durham were especially interested in what the Italian secret service knew about Joseph Mifsud, the erstwhile professor from Malta who had allegedly promised then candidate Donald Trump’s campaign aide George Papadopoulos he could deliver Russian 'dirt' on Hillary Clinton," wrote Nadeau. "The Italian Justice Ministry public records show that Mifsud had applied for police protection in Italy after disappearing from Link University where he worked and, in doing so, had given a taped deposition to explain just why people might want to harm him. "