Here’s the connection between Trump’s Ukraine scandal and convict Paul Manafort’s multitude of crimes: CNN’s Avlon
CNN’s John Avlon on Wednesday explained how the current Ukraine scandal engulfing the Trump White House actually started last decade, when former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort started working as a lobbyist in the former Soviet republic.
Looking at all the information we know about Trump’s efforts to push Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, Avlon summed up how many events over the past several years have finally come to a head.
“Let’s start with Trump’s former campaign manager,” he began. “Right now Paul Manafort is in federal prison, but more than a decade ago, he riding high in Ukraine as a political Svengali for a pro-Putin Ukrainian president — somehow managing to pull in $60 million in a country where the average salary is just 200 bucks!”
Avlon then explained how the corrupt pro-Putin government created a chaotic situation for Ukraine, which is what pushed multiple Western governments to urge the country to fire former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was seen as unwilling to prosecute corruption cases that might expose the nation’s political elites.
It was shortly after Shokin’s dismissal, Avlon said, that Trump brought Manafort onto his campaign. And it appears that Manafort’s subsequent arrest and conviction on multiple counts of tax and bank fraud over his work in Ukraine was what helped convince Trump to buy into the bogus conspiracy theory that it was really Ukraine that hacked the Democratic National Committee in 2016.
“There’s still a lot of light that needs to come out,” Avlon said. “But at the end of the day, there’s only one winner in this twisted tale, and his name is Vladimir Putin. Same as it ever was.”
Watch the video below.
Breaking Banner
CNN buried in scorn for asking final debate question on Ellen DeGeneres and George W. Bush’s friendship
Viewers lambasted CNN on Tuesday for using its time with Democratic presidential candidates to bring up Ellen DeGeneres' friendship with former President George W. Bush, who is considered to be a war criminal by some Democratic voters.
CNN asked about the friendship at Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate, where moderator Anderson Cooper put the question to the entire field of candidates -- even though no questions had been asked about climate change or China.
Watch the video and read some of the Twitter responses below.
2020 Election
Julián Castro says Atatiana Jefferson’s name on debate stage: ‘Police violence is also gun violence’
Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro said on Tuesday that he would not support the mandatory buyback of assault-style weapons because it could be lead to more police violence.
At Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate, Castro was asked if he supported Beto O'Rourke's plan to buy back assault weapons.
Castro argued that unless police go "door-to-door" then the buyback program "is not truly mandatory."
"But in the places I grew up in, we weren’t exactly looking for another reason for cops to come banging on the door," he said, pointing to the recent shooting of Atatiana Jefferson by an officer in Fort Worth.
2020 Election
Tom Steyer slams corporate power: We’ve seen ‘a 40-year attack on the rights of working people’
At Tuesday night's presidential debate in Ohio, billionaire investor and political activist Tom Steyer — for whom this was the first debate he had qualified — gave an impassioned defense of worker rights and a call to dismantle the political power of big corporations.
"First of all, let me say this. Senator Sanders is right," said Steyer. "There have been 40 years where corporations have bought this government and those 40 years have meant a 40-year attack on the rights of working people and specifically on organized labor. The results are as shameful as Sen. Sanders says, both in terms of assets and in terms of income. It's absolutely wrong. It's absolutely undemocratic and unfair. I was one of the first people on this stage to propose a wealth tax. I would undo every Republican tax cut for rich people and major corporations."