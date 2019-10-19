Here’s what Trump and his defenders are hiding whenever they insist that something is ‘perfect’

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” civil rights activist and MSNBC contributor Maya Wiley pinned down what it means when President Donald Trump and his associates describe something as “perfect” — a word they have frequently used throughout the Ukraine scandal.

“The problem we have here … is there is no sunshine, there is no light being shone on what happened here. And one of our questions should also be, why not?” said Wiley. “Every time we hear the word ‘perfect’ out of the White House — it was a ‘perfect’ call with the Ukrainian president, now Mick Mulvaney is saying [Trump National Doral] was a ‘perfect’ place [for a diplomatic summit], serving the needs — every time we hear ‘perfect,’ and we kind of get the suggestion that they’re worried and they’ve got something to hide.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If it is so perfect, there should be no reason they wouldn’t provide complete transparency into every aspect of this transaction,” said Wiley. “And when we add to that the pattern — because remember, in 2017, we saw the State Department and U.S. embassies putting up advertisements for Mar-a-Lago in the UK … how did that happen? Who actually directed and suggested that Mar-a-Lago advertisements go up across government website properties? There is no question — so, not to mention all the other things we could say.”

“So, there’s no question that there are no controls,” continued Wiley. “Plus, we have heard all week long in relation to Ukraine, senior members of the administration, including hand-picked people by Donald Trump, say, ‘I didn’t feel comfortable, but the president told me.’ So, what is happening here with Mick Mulvaney? Because he was also part of that story.”

Watch below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>