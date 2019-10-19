Here’s what Trump and his defenders are hiding whenever they insist that something is ‘perfect’
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” civil rights activist and MSNBC contributor Maya Wiley pinned down what it means when President Donald Trump and his associates describe something as “perfect” — a word they have frequently used throughout the Ukraine scandal.
“The problem we have here … is there is no sunshine, there is no light being shone on what happened here. And one of our questions should also be, why not?” said Wiley. “Every time we hear the word ‘perfect’ out of the White House — it was a ‘perfect’ call with the Ukrainian president, now Mick Mulvaney is saying [Trump National Doral] was a ‘perfect’ place [for a diplomatic summit], serving the needs — every time we hear ‘perfect,’ and we kind of get the suggestion that they’re worried and they’ve got something to hide.”
“If it is so perfect, there should be no reason they wouldn’t provide complete transparency into every aspect of this transaction,” said Wiley. “And when we add to that the pattern — because remember, in 2017, we saw the State Department and U.S. embassies putting up advertisements for Mar-a-Lago in the UK … how did that happen? Who actually directed and suggested that Mar-a-Lago advertisements go up across government website properties? There is no question — so, not to mention all the other things we could say.”
“So, there’s no question that there are no controls,” continued Wiley. “Plus, we have heard all week long in relation to Ukraine, senior members of the administration, including hand-picked people by Donald Trump, say, ‘I didn’t feel comfortable, but the president told me.’ So, what is happening here with Mick Mulvaney? Because he was also part of that story.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Trump will inevitably abandon his GOP enablers ‘like a sack of rotten fruit’: NYT editorial
On Saturday, The New York Times editorial board published a warning to Republicans that it is time they took a stand on principle against President Donald Trump — because Trump himself will not protect the GOP when they need it.
"In the summer of 1950, outraged by Joseph McCarthy’s anti-Communist inquisition, Margaret Chase Smith, a Republican senator from Maine, stood to warn her party that its own behavior was threatening the integrity of the American republic," wrote the board. "'I don’t want to see the Republican Party ride to political victory on the four horsemen of calumny — fear, ignorance, bigotry and smear,' she said. 'I doubt if the Republican Party could — simply because I don’t believe the American people will uphold any political party that puts political exploitation above national interest. Surely, we Republicans aren’t that desperate for victory.'"
2020 Election
Florida Republican said he may vote to impeach Trump — then announced he was retiring from Congress
Yet another Republican announced they would not be running for re-election in 2020.
"Representative Francis Rooney, Republican of Florida, who has refused to rule out voting to impeach President Trump, said on Saturday that he would not be seeking re-election," The New York Times reported. "Rooney, who first won his district in southwest Florida in 2016, said on Fox News that he believed he had accomplished what he wanted to do in Congress and had grown frustrated with aspects of legislative service."
Breaking Banner
Dershowitz files countersuit against Epstein victim after judge rules she can sue him for defamation
According to Page Six, retired Harvard Law professor and celebrity defense attorney Alan Dershowitz is preparing to countersue Virginia Guiffre, who filed a defamation suit against Dershowitz alleging that she was passed around to him by billionaire wealth manager Jeffrey Epstein while being kept as a "sex slave."
This move comes after a judge ruled that the original defamation suit can move forward.
Dershowitz has denied all allegations from Guiffre, arguing that evidence proves he did not even know the people that Guiffre is alleging are witnesses at the time.