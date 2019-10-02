‘He’s in a tailspin’: Source tells CNN Trump is off the rails and ‘it’s chaos inside the White House’

CNN political Analyst Gloria Borger observed on Wednesday that President Donald Trump seems to be “in a tailspin.”

Borger’s remarks followed a wild Oval Office press conference, in which Trump suggested that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) should be investigated for treason.

“He’s in a tailspin,” Borger explained. “I was communicating yesterday with somebody very close to the White House who said, ‘Look, it’s chaos inside the White House. There is nobody there who can say no to him. There’s nobody blocking the door to his office.'”

“‘And he’s just spinning and spinning and spinning and there’s nothing you can do about it,'” she continued. “What he’s tweeting is the real Donald Trump and that’s what he said in this press conference where I think he was just out of control even for Donald Trump, calling the press corrupt.”

Borger pointed out that Trump used an anti-Semitic stereotype to describe Adam Schiff — and he tweeted “BULLSHIT” in all capital letters.

“It’s just out of control,” she said.

“He’s not handling this well,” CNN host Brianna Keilar agreed, referring to the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

CNN analyst David Gregory also noted that Trump seemed to be “extremely erratic.”

“It’s really not worth from a news point of view to try to parse that anymore,” Gregory explained. “People know that about him… But I do think the mindset is important.”

“I think he is thrown so completely off his center point because of what his political opposition is doing and the only default point that he knows is to fight,” Gregory added. “Richard Nixon, at the end at least, played within the lines and said I’m going to give up. Trump is saying, no, you never give up.”

Watch the video below from CNN.