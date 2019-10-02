Trump just had a psychotic meltdown in the Oval Office — here are the 5 craziest moments

President Donald Trump on Wednesday went off on a psychotic tirade against his enemies in the Oval Office, which included rants against the Democrats, the news media, and the intelligence community whistleblower who accused him of abusing his office.

Trump’s latest rant was lengthy and featured several insane claims and blatantly false accusations — here are the craziest moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

1.) Trump says that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) should be tried for treason for “making up the words of the president of the United States.”

Trump once again attacked the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and said that he should be investigated for treason after Schiff jokingly embellished Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week.

“He actually made it up, it should be criminal, it should be treasonous!” Trump fumed. “He made it up, every word of it made up, and read to Congress as though I said it, and I will tell you what, he should be forced to resign from Congress. Adam Schiff, he is a lowlife, he should be forced to resign… He should resign from office in disgrace, and they should look at him for treason, because he is making up the words of the president of the United States.”

2.) Trump attacks the entire city of San Francisco.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the president railed against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for opening an impeachment inquiry, he encouraged her to do more for her home city of San Francisco.

“She should focus on her own district!” Trump ranted “You see what is happening to her district? We call it tent city, it is terrible. We just sent a violation to the city of San Francisco. Unsafe water, unsafe conditions, environmental, EPA, our EPA, doing a great job at sending Nancy Pelosi with all of the talk about EPA, there are needles and drugs all over the street, there are tents, there are people that are dying in squalor, in the best location, and San Francisco. It used to be a great city.”

3.) Trump attacks the media for not reporting an Obama conversation with a Russian official that was widely reported at the time it happened

ADVERTISEMENT

Former President Barack Obama was famously caught on a “hot mic” telling a Russian official that he would have more “flexibility” to conduct negotiations with his country after the 2012 presidential election.

Even though this remark was widely reported on at the time, Trump insisted that it wasn’t.

“What about Obama’s conversation with the president of Russia?” Trump yelled. “Where he says, hey, hey, tell Vlad I will talk to them after the election is over, nobody reports that, right? That is stuff that you should report, but you people should be ashamed of yourselves. We have the most dishonest media that you can imagine, and you should be ashamed of yourself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

4.) Trump blatantly lies about Pelosi’s actions surrounding the impeachment inquiry.

In particularly reality-challenged portion of his rant, Trump falsely claimed that Nancy Pelosi viewed his phone call with Zelensky as perfectly ordinary, when in reality she told him directly that what he did was wrong.

“When Nancy Pelosi, who worked a day early, Nancy Pelosi called for essentially impeachment, let’s impeach the president before she saw the transcript, and this is a word-for-word transcript of the conversation taken by talented stenographers, when she saw that, I heard, she went crazy,” the president said. “She said, ‘We can’t impeach him with this conversation, that’s a great conversation!’

ADVERTISEMENT

5.) Trump goes on a bonkers monologue about reports that he wanted to build an alligator-infested moat along the Southern border.

The president also attacked reporters who claimed that he demanded that the government construct a moat filled with predatory animals to ward off undocumented immigrants.

“They said President Trump started screaming, ranting, raving that on the southern border, where we are right now building a tremendous wall, it is unbelievable what is going up, army engineers, we are doing a lot, we will soon have over 100 miles under construction completed, and we will end up with 400 or 500 miles,” Trump said. “[The reporters said] that I wanted not a wall, but I wanted a moat, whatever it is, a moat, and in the moat, I wanted alligators and snakes, and I wanted the wall to be a fence, and I wanted to be electrified, and I wanted sharp spikes at the top, so it would go piercing through their skin is somewhat the way they said it, skin piercing spikes. But I want that whole wall to be electrocuted, and sir, you never said that, they came to me, the comms people yesterday, and they said did you say this? I said, why are you asking that stupid question? Because the fake news media is saying that you said this in a book. “