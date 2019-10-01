Hillary Clinton hilariously dunks on Rudy Giuliani after his latest unhinged rant

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton offered a hilarious response to Rudy Giuliani’s latest conspiracy theory.

Giuliani, in his role as President Donald Trump’s television lawyer, has been trying to convince the public that it is actually the Democrats who are corrupt as he attempts to deflect from Trump’s admissions at the center of his impeachment inquiry.

“[Washington Post], NBC, and CNN are going after me because I’m the messenger, and covering up the message, Dem corruption,” Giuliani argued.

“Meanwhile, they have yet to ask Biden difficult questions because he is protected and immune like the Clintons and crooked Clinton Foundation,” the former mayor of New York City added.

That was too much for Clinton.

“Yes, I am famously under-scrutinized,” she said.

